The Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cloud Natural Language Processing industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Cloud Natural Language Processing market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Cloud Natural Language Processing market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Cloud Natural Language Processing market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data.

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

In 2018, the global Cloud Natural Language Processing market size was 1760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company

Apple

Amazon Webrvices

Baidu

Convergys Corporation

Digital Reasoning Systems

Dolbey Systems

Facebook

Fuji Xerox

Google

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Interactions

Lexalytics

Microsoft Corporation

Netbase Solution

Nuance Communications

SAP

SAS Institute

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rulebased

Statistical

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Extraction

Machine Translation

Processing and Visualization

Question Answering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Natural Language Processing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rulebased

1.4.3 Statistical

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Information Extraction

1.5.3 Machine Translation

1.5.4 Processing and Visualization

1.5.5 Question Answering

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Natural Language Processing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Natural Language Processing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 3M Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.1.4 3M Company Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Apple Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Apple Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Webrvices

12.3.1 Amazon Webrvices Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Webrvices Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Amazon Webrvices Recent Development

12.4 Baidu

12.4.1 Baidu Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.4.4 Baidu Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.5 Convergys Corporation

12.5.1 Convergys Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.5.4 Convergys Corporation Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Convergys Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Digital Reasoning Systems

12.6.1 Digital Reasoning Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.6.4 Digital Reasoning Systems Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Digital Reasoning Systems Recent Development

12.7 Dolbey Systems

12.7.1 Dolbey Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.7.4 Dolbey Systems Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dolbey Systems Recent Development

12.8 Facebook

12.8.1 Facebook Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.8.4 Facebook Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.9 Fuji Xerox

12.9.1 Fuji Xerox Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.9.4 Fuji Xerox Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Fuji Xerox Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Natural Language Processing Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Natural Language Processing Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 HP Enterprise

12.12 IBM Corporation

12.13 Interactions

12.14 Lexalytics

12.15 Microsoft Corporation

12.16 Netbase Solution

12.17 Nuance Communications

12.18 SAP

12.19 SAS Institute

12.20 Verint Systems

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

