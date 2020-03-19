Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market 2020: Application, Product Type, Growth Analysis and Major Players Analysis till 2025
The Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s headend or hubsite, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers.Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) allows cable operators to lower operating costs by using a single platform for offering traditional video and IP-based broadband services to the consumer.
The CMTS and CCAP market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.87 Billion by 2017 and is likely to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving this market include increasing investment in broadband services, the advent of over the top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and growing demand for IoT.
In 2018, the global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Arris (US)
Cisco (US)
Casa Systems (US)
Harmonic (US)
Nokia (Finland)
Huawei (China)
Broadcom (US)
Juniper (US)
Chongqing Jinghong (China)
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)
Sumavision Technologies Co (China)
Versa Technology Inc (US)
C9 Networks Inc (US)
Vecima Networks Inc (Canada)
Teleste Corporation (Finaland)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CMTS
CCAP
Market segment by Application, split into
Internet TV
Video on Demand
Music
Communications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CMTS
1.4.3 CCAP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Internet TV
1.5.3 Video on Demand
1.5.4 Music
1.5.5 Communications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size
2.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in China
7.3 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in India
10.3 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Arris (US)
12.1.1 Arris (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.1.4 Arris (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Arris (US) Recent Development
12.2 Cisco (US)
12.2.1 Cisco (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development
12.3 Casa Systems (US)
12.3.1 Casa Systems (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.3.4 Casa Systems (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Casa Systems (US) Recent Development
12.4 Harmonic (US)
12.4.1 Harmonic (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.4.4 Harmonic (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Harmonic (US) Recent Development
12.5 Nokia (Finland)
12.5.1 Nokia (Finland) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.5.4 Nokia (Finland) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Nokia (Finland) Recent Development
12.6 Huawei (China)
12.6.1 Huawei (China) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.6.4 Huawei (China) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Huawei (China) Recent Development
12.7 Broadcom (US)
12.7.1 Broadcom (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.7.4 Broadcom (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Broadcom (US) Recent Development
12.8 Juniper (US)
12.8.1 Juniper (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.8.4 Juniper (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Juniper (US) Recent Development
12.9 Chongqing Jinghong (China)
12.9.1 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.9.4 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Recent Development
12.10 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)
12.10.1 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction
12.10.4 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Recent Development
12.11 Sumavision Technologies Co (China)
12.12 Versa Technology Inc (US)
12.13 CChapter Nine: Networks Inc (US)
12.14 Vecima Networks Inc (Canada)
12.15 Teleste Corporation (Finaland)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
