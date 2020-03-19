The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Compressive outline of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.

In 2018, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

AVEVA Group

Bentley Systems

FARO Technologies

Tekla Corporation

Safe Software

Vectorworks

Microsoft Corporation

Synchro Software

Nemetschek Group

PointCab

Gexcel

Assemble Systems

SierraSoft

Innovaya

ClearEdge3D

Leica

Geo-Plus

Technodigit SARL

Trimble

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On Premise Software

1.4.3 Cloud-based Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Water and Wastewater

1.5.3 Rail Transit and Aviation

1.5.4 Energy Generation Facilities

1.5.5 Roads, Bridges, and Highways

1.5.6 Houses and Apartments

1.5.7 Factories and Warehouses

1.5.8 Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

1.5.9 Government Buildings

1.5.10 Dams and Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 AVEVA Group

12.2.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.2.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

12.3 Bentley Systems

12.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

12.4 FARO Technologies

12.4.1 FARO Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.4.4 FARO Technologies Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FARO Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Tekla Corporation

12.5.1 Tekla Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.5.4 Tekla Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tekla Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Safe Software

12.6.1 Safe Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.6.4 Safe Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Safe Software Recent Development

12.7 Vectorworks

12.7.1 Vectorworks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.7.4 Vectorworks Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Vectorworks Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft Corporation

12.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Synchro Software

12.9.1 Synchro Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.9.4 Synchro Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Synchro Software Recent Development

12.10 Nemetschek Group

12.10.1 Nemetschek Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction

12.10.4 Nemetschek Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nemetschek Group Recent Development

12.11 PointCab

12.12 Gexcel

12.13 Assemble Systems

12.14 SierraSoft

12.15 Innovaya

12.16 ClearEdge3D

12.17 Leica

12.18 Geo-Plus

12.19 Technodigit SARL

12.20 Trimble

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

