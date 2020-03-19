Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market 2020: Innovative Technology, Product Type, Industry Size and Growing-Demands till 2025
The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Compressive outline of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market depending on key factors and segmentations such as end users, applications, regions and products is elaborated. Estimated revenue and volume growth of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market over the mentioned forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is also explained in detail. Former and current state of shares of the major key regions are mentioned such that the idea of the best investment region can be drawn out.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2628091
In 2018, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
AVEVA Group
Bentley Systems
FARO Technologies
Tekla Corporation
Safe Software
Vectorworks
Microsoft Corporation
Synchro Software
Nemetschek Group
PointCab
Gexcel
Assemble Systems
SierraSoft
Innovaya
ClearEdge3D
Leica
Geo-Plus
Technodigit SARL
Trimble
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Water and Wastewater
Rail Transit and Aviation
Energy Generation Facilities
Roads, Bridges, and Highways
Houses and Apartments
Factories and Warehouses
Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces
Government Buildings
Dams and Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-building-information-modeling-bim-extraction-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On Premise Software
1.4.3 Cloud-based Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Water and Wastewater
1.5.3 Rail Transit and Aviation
1.5.4 Energy Generation Facilities
1.5.5 Roads, Bridges, and Highways
1.5.6 Houses and Apartments
1.5.7 Factories and Warehouses
1.5.8 Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces
1.5.9 Government Buildings
1.5.10 Dams and Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size
2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 AVEVA Group
12.2.1 AVEVA Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.2.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development
12.3 Bentley Systems
12.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development
12.4 FARO Technologies
12.4.1 FARO Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.4.4 FARO Technologies Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FARO Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Tekla Corporation
12.5.1 Tekla Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.5.4 Tekla Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tekla Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Safe Software
12.6.1 Safe Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.6.4 Safe Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Safe Software Recent Development
12.7 Vectorworks
12.7.1 Vectorworks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.7.4 Vectorworks Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Vectorworks Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft Corporation
12.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Synchro Software
12.9.1 Synchro Software Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.9.4 Synchro Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Synchro Software Recent Development
12.10 Nemetschek Group
12.10.1 Nemetschek Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Introduction
12.10.4 Nemetschek Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Nemetschek Group Recent Development
12.11 PointCab
12.12 Gexcel
12.13 Assemble Systems
12.14 SierraSoft
12.15 Innovaya
12.16 ClearEdge3D
12.17 Leica
12.18 Geo-Plus
12.19 Technodigit SARL
12.20 Trimble
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2628091
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by Anita (see all)
- Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market 2020: Latest Technologies, Applications, Key-Companies, Services, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast Insights till 2025 - March 19, 2020
- Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market 2020: Innovative Technology, Product Type, Industry Size and Growing-Demands till 2025 - March 19, 2020
- Global Cable Modem Termination (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market 2020: Types, Key-Players, Product, Demand & Industry Forecast till 2025 - March 19, 2020