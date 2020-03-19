Global Background Music Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Background Music market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1960 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Background Music business, shared in Chapter 3.
Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.
Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Background Music market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Background Music value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Music Streaming
AV System Equipment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Retail Stores
Cafes & Restaurants
Leisure & Hospitality
Public Organizations
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Mood Media
PlayNetwork
TouchTunes
Usen Corporation
SiriusXM for Business
Pandora for Business
Almotech
Imagesound
NSM Music.
CSI Music
Easy on Hold
Sunflower Music
Soundjack
Xenon Music Media
Soundtrack Your Brand
Jamendo Listening
Heartbeats International
SoundMachine
Rockbot
Jukeboxy
Cloud Cover Music
Custom Channels
Auracle Sound
Brandtrack
Kasimu
Soundreef
Express Melody
Qsic
StorePlay
Open Ear Music
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Background Music consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Background Music market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Background Music manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Background Music with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Background Music submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Background Music Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Background Music Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Background Music Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Background Music Segment by Type
2.2.1 Music Streaming
2.2.2 AV System Equipment
2.3 Background Music Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Background Music Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Background Music Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Background Music Segment by Application
2.4.1 Retail Stores
2.4.2 Cafes & Restaurants
2.4.3 Leisure & Hospitality
2.4.4 Public Organizations
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Background Music Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Background Music Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Background Music Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Background Music by Players
3.1 Global Background Music Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Background Music Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Background Music Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Background Music Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Background Music Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Background Music Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Background Music Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Background Music Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Background Music Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Background Music by Regions
4.1 Background Music by Regions
4.1.1 Global Background Music Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Background Music Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Background Music Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Background Music Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Background Music Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Background Music Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Background Music Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Background Music Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Background Music Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Background Music Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Background Music Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Background Music by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Background Music Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Background Music Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Background Music by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Background Music Distributors
10.3 Background Music Customer
11 Global Background Music Market Forecast
11.1 Global Background Music Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Background Music Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Background Music Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Background Music Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Background Music Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Background Music Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Mood Media
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.1.3 Mood Media Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Mood Media News
12.2 PlayNetwork
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.2.3 PlayNetwork Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 PlayNetwork News
12.3 TouchTunes
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.3.3 TouchTunes Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 TouchTunes News
12.4 Usen Corporation
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.4.3 Usen Corporation Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Usen Corporation News
12.5 SiriusXM for Business
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.5.3 SiriusXM for Business Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 SiriusXM for Business News
12.6 Pandora for Business
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.6.3 Pandora for Business Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Pandora for Business News
12.7 Almotech
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.7.3 Almotech Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Almotech News
12.8 Imagesound
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.8.3 Imagesound Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Imagesound News
12.9 NSM Music.
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.9.3 NSM Music. Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 NSM Music. News
12.10 CSI Music
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Background Music Product Offered
12.10.3 CSI Music Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 CSI Music News
12.11 Easy on Hold
12.12 Sunflower Music
12.13 Soundjack
12.14 Xenon Music Media
12.15 Soundtrack Your Brand
12.16 Jamendo Listening
12.17 Heartbeats International
12.18 SoundMachine
12.19 Rockbot
12.20 Jukeboxy
12.21 Cloud Cover Music
12.22 Custom Channels
12.23 Auracle Sound
12.24 Brandtrack
12.25 Kasimu
12.26 Soundreef
12.27 Express Melody
12.28 Qsic
12.29 StorePlay
12.30 Open Ear Music
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
