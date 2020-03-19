According to this study, over the next five years the Background Music market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1960 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Background Music business, shared in Chapter 3.

Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Background Music market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Background Music value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Music Streaming

AV System Equipment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail Stores

Cafes & Restaurants

Leisure & Hospitality

Public Organizations

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mood Media

PlayNetwork

TouchTunes

Usen Corporation

SiriusXM for Business

Pandora for Business

Almotech

Imagesound

NSM Music.

CSI Music

Easy on Hold

Sunflower Music

Soundjack

Xenon Music Media

Soundtrack Your Brand

Jamendo Listening

Heartbeats International

SoundMachine

Rockbot

Jukeboxy

Cloud Cover Music

Custom Channels

Auracle Sound

Brandtrack

Kasimu

Soundreef

Express Melody

Qsic

StorePlay

Open Ear Music

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Background Music consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Background Music market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Background Music manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Background Music with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Background Music submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Background Music Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Background Music Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Background Music Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Background Music Segment by Type

2.2.1 Music Streaming

2.2.2 AV System Equipment

2.3 Background Music Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Background Music Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Background Music Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Background Music Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail Stores

2.4.2 Cafes & Restaurants

2.4.3 Leisure & Hospitality

2.4.4 Public Organizations

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Background Music Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Background Music Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Background Music Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Background Music by Players

3.1 Global Background Music Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Background Music Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Background Music Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Background Music Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Background Music Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Background Music Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Background Music Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Background Music Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Background Music Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Background Music Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Background Music by Regions

4.1 Background Music by Regions

4.1.1 Global Background Music Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Background Music Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Background Music Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Background Music Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Background Music Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Background Music Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Background Music Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Background Music Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Background Music Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Background Music Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Background Music Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Background Music by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Background Music Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Background Music Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Background Music by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Background Music Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Background Music Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Background Music Distributors

10.3 Background Music Customer

11 Global Background Music Market Forecast

11.1 Global Background Music Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Background Music Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Background Music Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Background Music Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Background Music Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Background Music Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Mood Media

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.1.3 Mood Media Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Mood Media News

12.2 PlayNetwork

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.2.3 PlayNetwork Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 PlayNetwork News

12.3 TouchTunes

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.3.3 TouchTunes Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 TouchTunes News

12.4 Usen Corporation

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.4.3 Usen Corporation Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Usen Corporation News

12.5 SiriusXM for Business

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.5.3 SiriusXM for Business Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 SiriusXM for Business News

12.6 Pandora for Business

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.6.3 Pandora for Business Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Pandora for Business News

12.7 Almotech

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.7.3 Almotech Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Almotech News

12.8 Imagesound

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.8.3 Imagesound Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Imagesound News

12.9 NSM Music.

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.9.3 NSM Music. Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 NSM Music. News

12.10 CSI Music

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Background Music Product Offered

12.10.3 CSI Music Background Music Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CSI Music News

12.11 Easy on Hold

12.12 Sunflower Music

12.13 Soundjack

12.14 Xenon Music Media

12.15 Soundtrack Your Brand

12.16 Jamendo Listening

12.17 Heartbeats International

12.18 SoundMachine

12.19 Rockbot

12.20 Jukeboxy

12.21 Cloud Cover Music

12.22 Custom Channels

12.23 Auracle Sound

12.24 Brandtrack

12.25 Kasimu

12.26 Soundreef

12.27 Express Melody

12.28 Qsic

12.29 StorePlay

12.30 Open Ear Music

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

