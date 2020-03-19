The chemicals are used in mining activities, according to the type of the mine explored in the area. Froth flotation chemicals help in the extraction of minerals, by permitting them to attach to air bubbles. Collectors are the main froth flotation chemicals that increase the wettability characteristics of the necessary minerals, for the immersion of molecules on the mineral surface, saving of the mixture’s stability, and separation of minerals.

Flotation is one of the key technologies when it comes to mineral processing and is an open platform for research. While the concepts remain almost similar there are some floating reagents trends that are revolutionary. One such floating reagents trend is the continuing trend toward larger and larger flotation units for meeting the ever-increasing amounts of lower head-grade ores.

Asia-Pacific is the major contributor in Flotation Reagents Market Share, with China as the leading consumer. In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed to 46% of the Flotation Reagents Market Share and China holds 28% share of the consumption of flotation reagents.

There has been significant growth in Flotation Reagents Market size due to the increasing investment in mining projects in APAC and South America regions. Furthermore, growing industrialization and urbanization in key developing countries like India and China have added to the demand of for metals and minerals in the recent years. Factors such as stringent regulations by the government on wastewater treatment, and presence of huge mineral resources of copper, zinc, and coal are some factors influencing the growth in Flotation Reagents Market size. However, slow growth of the mining industry in developed economies might slowdown the growth of the market across the globe.

The Flotation Reagents Market is segmented based on Type, Applications and regions. Based on type, it is segmented into collectors, frothers, dispersants, flocculants and others. The flocculants segment is the predicted to be the highest market share contributor. The growth in the industry is due to the increased consumption in a variety of mines and minerals processing plants like coal to precious metals. Based on application the flotation reagents industry is divided into explosives & drilling, mineral processing, water & wastewater treatment, and others. The water and wastewater treatment segment is the projected to lead the flotation reagents market size on the basis of value. Based on region, it can be segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Key players In the flotation industry are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Solvay group (Belgium), Huntsman (US), Kemira OYJ (Finland), AkzoNobel (Netherland), Dow Chemical (US), SNF FLOERGER SAS (France), Evonik (Switzerland), and Orica (Australia) and many more.

The various segments of Flotation Reagents Market are,

Type:

Flotation Frothers

Flotation Promoters/Collectors

Flotation Depressants

Flotation Activators

Flotation Regulators

Applications:

Coal, Graphite, Coke

Non-Sulfide-Ores

Sulfide Ores

Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

