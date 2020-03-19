The global Flag Rods market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flag Rods market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Flag Rods market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flag Rods market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flag Rods market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Flag Rods market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flag Rods market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boggs

Gettysburg Flag Works

The Flag Shop

Admiral Flag Poles

Flagworld

magFlags

ILA

Sports Unlimited

Ace Hardware

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

In-Ground Flag Rod

Wall Or Post Mount Flag Rod

Indoor & Parade Flag Rod

Car, Bike & Boat Flag Rod

Other Flag Rods

By Material

Aluminum

Wooden

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others

Segment by Application

Advertising

Ceremonial

Residential

Commercial

Others

