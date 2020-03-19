FCC Catalyst Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The FCC Catalyst Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey (Interact), JGC C&C, Sinopec, CNPC, Yueyang Sciensun ChemicalFCC Catalyst )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this FCC Catalyst market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisFCC Catalyst, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of FCC Catalyst Market: Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

Global FCC Catalyst market size will increase to 2020 Million US$ by 2025, from 1980 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FCC Catalyst.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of FCC Catalyst in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Gasoline Sulfur Reduction

☑ Maximum Light Olefins

☑ Maximum Middle Distillates

☑ Maximum Bottoms Conversion

☑ Other

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of FCC Catalyst in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Vacuum Gas Oil

☑ Residue

☑ OtherFCC Catalyst

FCC Catalyst Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

