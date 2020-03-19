Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system.It is widely used in all industries.

The global ERP Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

On-premise ERP

Cloud ERP

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Epicor

Kronos

Concur (SAP)

IBM

Totvs

UNIT4

YonYou

NetSuite

Kingdee

Workday

Cornerstone

Digiwin

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Manufacture

Logistics Industry

Financial

Telecommunications

Energy

Transportation

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

