LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global EPDM Rubber Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the EPDM Rubber market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1592947/global-epdm-rubber-market

The competitive landscape of the global EPDM Rubber market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global EPDM Rubber market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EPDM Rubber Market Research Report: Lanxess, ExxonMobil, SABIC, JSR, Kumho, Lion Elastomers, DOW, SK Chemical, Eni, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Global EPDM Rubber Market by Type: Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber, Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

Global EPDM Rubber Market by Application: Auto Parts, Building Waterproof Material, Cable Sheath, Heat Resistant Rubber Hose, Other

The EPDM Rubber market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the EPDM Rubber market. In this chapter of the EPDM Rubber report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the EPDM Rubber report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global EPDM Rubber market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global EPDM Rubber market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global EPDM Rubber market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global EPDM Rubber market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global EPDM Rubber market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global EPDM Rubber market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1592947/global-epdm-rubber-market

Table of Contents

1 EPDM Rubber Market Overview

1.1 EPDM Rubber Product Overview

1.2 EPDM Rubber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

1.3 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America EPDM Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global EPDM Rubber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EPDM Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EPDM Rubber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EPDM Rubber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EPDM Rubber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EPDM Rubber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global EPDM Rubber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America EPDM Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America EPDM Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global EPDM Rubber by Application

4.1 EPDM Rubber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Auto Parts

4.1.2 Building Waterproof Material

4.1.3 Cable Sheath

4.1.4 Heat Resistant Rubber Hose

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global EPDM Rubber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EPDM Rubber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions EPDM Rubber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America EPDM Rubber by Application

4.5.2 Europe EPDM Rubber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber by Application

5 North America EPDM Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe EPDM Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America EPDM Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EPDM Rubber Business

10.1 Lanxess

10.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.2 ExxonMobil

10.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.2.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.3 SABIC

10.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SABIC EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SABIC EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.3.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.4 JSR

10.4.1 JSR Corporation Information

10.4.2 JSR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 JSR EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 JSR EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.4.5 JSR Recent Development

10.5 Kumho

10.5.1 Kumho Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kumho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kumho EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kumho EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.5.5 Kumho Recent Development

10.6 Lion Elastomers

10.6.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lion Elastomers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.6.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Development

10.7 DOW

10.7.1 DOW Corporation Information

10.7.2 DOW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 DOW EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DOW EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.7.5 DOW Recent Development

10.8 SK Chemical

10.8.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 SK Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.8.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Eni

10.9.1 Eni Corporation Information

10.9.2 Eni Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Eni EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Eni EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.9.5 Eni Recent Development

10.10 MITSUI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EPDM Rubber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MITSUI Recent Development

10.11 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

10.11.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

10.11.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.11.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

10.12 SSME

10.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

10.12.2 SSME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SSME EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SSME EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.12.5 SSME Recent Development

10.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

10.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Products Offered

10.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Recent Development

11 EPDM Rubber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EPDM Rubber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EPDM Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.