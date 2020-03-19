Global Encapsulated Food Market Viewpoint

In this Encapsulated Food market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABCO

Advanced

Bionutrition

Balchem

Capsulae

International Flavors & Fragrances

LIPO Technologies

Lycored

National Enzyme

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By shell material

Hydrocolloids

Melts

Polymers

Lipids

Others

By technology

Micro encapsulation

Macro encapsulation

Nano encapsulation

Hybrid Technologies

By core phase

Vitamins

Minerals

Organic Acids

Enzymes

Flavors & Essence

Sweeteners

Colors

Preservatives

Essential Oils

Pro-biotic

Segment by Application

Food manufactures

Food package manufactures

Food store and retail

