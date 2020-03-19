Edge Computing Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Edge Computing market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Edge Computing market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Edge Computing Market by Companies:

Key companies listed in the report are:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global edge computing market on the basis of component, end-user, application, and region. The segments based on component are hardware, software, and services. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into education, healthcare, automotive, surveillance, and others.

On the basis of application, the edge computing market is segmented as IoT, data monitoring, analytics, and others. The report provides in-depth analysis of each key segment, and also including valuable insights at macro and micro levels.

Global Edge Computing Market: Competitive Analysis

The report looks into the competitive landscape of global edge computing market, wherein key players are positioned according to the competitive hierarchy and recent developments in the recent past.

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Aricent Inc. are the key companies operating in the global edge computing market that have been profiled in this report.

Global Edge Computing Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Edge Computing Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Edge Computing Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Edge Computing Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Edge Computing Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Edge Computing Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…