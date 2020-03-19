Dressing vinegar and condiments are predominantly included in almost every kitchen in the world. Their importance in culinary preparations and food seasonings makes them some of the highly-consumed food ingredients in the world. However, manufacturing of dressing vinegar and condiments has been tainted by emergence of speculated production practices being carried out around the world. Consumers are being conscious regarding health prejudices emanating from contaminated raw materials used in production of vinegar. Following such factors, the global demand for dressing vinegar and condiments is expected to remain restrained from growing lucratively. Persistence Market Research recently conducted a study on global market for dressing vinegar and condiments which estimates that by end of 2024, an estimated 313,671 metric tons of dressing vinegar and condiments will be sold in the world.

According to Persistence Market Research’s report, titled “Dressing Vinegar & Condiments Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024” –

In 2016, more than 115,000 metric tons of dressing vinegar were sold globally, while global consumption of condiments surpassed 125,000 metric tons in volume.

By the end of 2024, around 147,694 metric tons of condiments are expected to be sold in the world, while global consumption of dressing vinegar is predicted to reach 165,977 metric tons.

In terms of volume, global dressing vinegar market will soar at 4.7% CAGR, while global market for condiments will register a sluggish CAGR of 2.1%.

Global Dressing Vinegar & Condiments Market: Key Players

US-based manufacturers of dressing vinegar products and condiments are recognized as leading brands in the global market. Companies such as :

Borges Branded Foods

Fleischmann’s Vinegar

The Kraft Heinz Company

Mizkan Group

Annie’s Homegrown, Inc

Australian Vinegar

Cecil Vinegar Works

BRIANNAS, Del Sol Food Co

Puget

Newmans Own Inc.

Others

Higher Demand for Balsamic Vinegar

The report projects that balsamic vinegar products will be widely-preferred by consumers in 2017 and beyond. Other types of dressing vinegar such as white wine vinegar, rice vinegar, garlic vinegar, sherry vinegar, cava vinegar and honey vinegar will witness marginal rise in their global demand. However, more than 130,000 metric tons of apple cider vinegar are anticipated to get sold by the end of 2024. Balsamic vinegar will continue accounting for one-third of global dressing vinegar revenues, while red wine vinegar is likely to be the second-most dominant type of dressing vinegar throughout the forecast period.

A major portion of global demand for dressing vinegar products will keep arising from Europe. In 2017 and beyond, European countries will be accounting for at least one out of every two dressing vinegar products being sold globally. Consumption of dressing vinegar products will be the fastest in Asia-Pacific region, while North America will remain the third-largest regional market by the end of 2024.

Vinaigrettes – Top-Selling Condiments in the World

Over 60% of global condiments volume being consumed during the projection period will be accounted by vinaigrettes. Among theses, demand for emulsified vinaigrette condiments will account for sales of over 65,000 metric tons condiments by the end of 2024. However, global sales of condiments labelled as seasoning sauces will incur sluggish growth. The report further expects a majority of global condiments consumption being concentrated in European countries. In 2016, Europe accounted for sales of an estimated 60,818 metric tons of condiments. On the other hand, consumption of condiments is projected to drop in North America, while Asia-Pacific’s condiments consumption will reach surpass 27,000 metric tons by 2024-end.