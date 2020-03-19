Dog Food Market 2019-2024: Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 64.3 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2024. Dogs require a well-balanced diet to perform daily activities, build immunity and maintain their overall health. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for dog food across the globe as it provides proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals. As a result, it aids in ensuring their oral health, maintaining appropriate weight and energy levels, and strengthening bones, muscles and teeth.
Global Dog Food Market Trends
Owing to the trend of pet humanization and the rising influence of social media, there is an increase in the ownership of dogs across the globe. This, in confluence with the increasing awareness of their health, represents one of the key factors driving the global dog food market growth. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector has led to the easy availability of dog food through online distribution channels, which offers convenience to pet owners. Besides this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing innovations in their packaging, such as foldout labels, which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
Performance of Key Regions
North America
Western Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
Market by Product Type
Dry Dog Food
Dog Treats
Wet Dog Food
Market by Pricing Type
Mass Products
Premium Products
Market by Ingredient Type
Animal Derived
Plant Derived
Market by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Mars Petcare, Inc., NESTLE SA (NSRGY), Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), and Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).
