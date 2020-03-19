According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 64.3 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2024. Dogs require a well-balanced diet to perform daily activities, build immunity and maintain their overall health. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for dog food across the globe as it provides proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals. As a result, it aids in ensuring their oral health, maintaining appropriate weight and energy levels, and strengthening bones, muscles and teeth.

Global Dog Food Market Trends

Owing to the trend of pet humanization and the rising influence of social media, there is an increase in the ownership of dogs across the globe. This, in confluence with the increasing awareness of their health, represents one of the key factors driving the global dog food market growth. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector has led to the easy availability of dog food through online distribution channels, which offers convenience to pet owners. Besides this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing innovations in their packaging, such as foldout labels, which is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Mars Petcare, Inc., NESTLE SA (NSRGY), Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), and Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

