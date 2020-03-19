The Digital Radiography Market report underlines the market trends drawn after the assessment of the past data gathered from 2016 and 2017 and performs a comprehensive study of the trends in the sector to derive market insights and calculate the CAGR that can be expected in the forecast years. The report also scrutinizes the financial performance, novel technologies, and strategic expansion undertaken by the company, which includes mergers and acquisitions and collaborations.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. With the productive government schemes for electric vehicles adoption, the region is expected to grow the manufacturing of EV in the countries of Asia-Pacific, and thus, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market for Digital Radiography in the automotive industry in the region.

Leading players in the Digital Radiography market:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agfa HealthCare, Fujifilm, Angell Technology, Carestream Health, Wandong Medical, Hitachi and others.

The Digital Radiography market report includes a meticulous analysis to give a summary of the information gathered related to market essentials, research methodology, and the sources referred to for data collection. The competitive landscape given in the report identifies the major mutual trends and the leading players operating in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Digital Radiography market on the basis of boiler type, fuel type, end use, and region:

In market segmentation by types of digital radiographys, the report covers-

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

In market segmentation by applications of the digital radiography, the report covers the following uses-

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the global Digital radiography market.

Chapter 1 covers the Digital radiography Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017; Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Digital radiography, for the period 2012- 2017; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of digital radiographys in the market using the same set of data for the period 2012-2017;

