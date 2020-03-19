“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Commerce M-Payment Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Commerce M-Payment Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Commerce M-Payment Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Commerce M-Payment Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Commerce M-Payment Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Commerce M-Payment Application Market Leading Players

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Incorporated, Paypal Holdings, Inc, Visa, Inc, ACI Worldwide, Inc, DH Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Fiserv, Inc, Square, Inc, Samsung Electronics Company Limited, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Commerce M-Payment Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Commerce M-Payment Application Segmentation by Product

ThePeer-to-peer Transfer, Near Field Communication, Barcode

Commerce M-Payment Application Segmentation by Application

Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Commerce M-Payment Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Commerce M-Payment Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Commerce M-Payment

1.1 Commerce M-Payment Market Overview

1.1.1 Commerce M-Payment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Commerce M-Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Commerce M-Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Commerce M-Payment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Commerce M-Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Commerce M-Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Peer-to-peer Transfer

2.5 Near Field Communication

2.6 Barcode 3 Commerce M-Payment Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commerce M-Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commerce M-Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Retail

3.5 Hospitality and Tourism

3.6 IT and Telecommunication

3.7 BFSI

3.8 Media and Entertainment

3.9 Healthcare

3.10 Airline 4 Global Commerce M-Payment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Commerce M-Payment Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commerce M-Payment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commerce M-Payment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Commerce M-Payment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Commerce M-Payment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Commerce M-Payment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Apple Inc

5.1.1 Apple Inc Profile

5.1.2 Apple Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Apple Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Apple Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Apple Inc Recent Developments

5.2 Alphabet Inc

5.2.1 Alphabet Inc Profile

5.2.2 Alphabet Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Alphabet Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Alphabet Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Alphabet Inc Recent Developments

5.3 Mastercard Incorporated

5.5.1 Mastercard Incorporated Profile

5.3.2 Mastercard Incorporated Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Mastercard Incorporated Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Mastercard Incorporated Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Paypal Holdings, Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Paypal Holdings, Inc

5.4.1 Paypal Holdings, Inc Profile

5.4.2 Paypal Holdings, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Paypal Holdings, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Paypal Holdings, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Paypal Holdings, Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Visa, Inc

5.5.1 Visa, Inc Profile

5.5.2 Visa, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Visa, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Visa, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Visa, Inc Recent Developments

5.6 ACI Worldwide, Inc

5.6.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc Profile

5.6.2 ACI Worldwide, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc Recent Developments

5.7 DH Corporation

5.7.1 DH Corporation Profile

5.7.2 DH Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 DH Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 DH Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 DH Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Fidelity National Information Services

5.8.1 Fidelity National Information Services Profile

5.8.2 Fidelity National Information Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Fidelity National Information Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fidelity National Information Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Fidelity National Information Services Recent Developments

5.9 Fiserv, Inc

5.9.1 Fiserv, Inc Profile

5.9.2 Fiserv, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Fiserv, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Fiserv, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Fiserv, Inc Recent Developments

5.10 Square, Inc

5.10.1 Square, Inc Profile

5.10.2 Square, Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Square, Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Square, Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Square, Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Samsung Electronics Company Limited

5.11.1 Samsung Electronics Company Limited Profile

5.11.2 Samsung Electronics Company Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Samsung Electronics Company Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Samsung Electronics Company Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Samsung Electronics Company Limited Recent Developments

5.12 Jack Henry & Associates Inc

5.12.1 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Profile

5.12.2 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Recent Developments 6 North America Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

8.1 China Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Commerce M-Payment by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Commerce M-Payment Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Commerce M-Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Commerce M-Payment Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

