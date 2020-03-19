Assessment of the Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market

The recent study on the Cognitive Systems Spending market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Cognitive Systems Spending market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Cognitive Systems Spending market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Cognitive Systems Spending market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Cognitive Systems Spending market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Cognitive Systems Spending market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Cognitive Systems Spending market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Cognitive Systems Spending market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Cognitive Systems Spending across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

North America expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the banking segment

In terms of value, the banking segment was estimated to account for more than 20% value share by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period in North America. Banking segment is expected to witness comparatively high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 14.3% to 15.5% over 2016–2026. In Latin America, the banking segment is lagging behind while healthcare and education sectors are ahead and expect to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In Western Europe, the banking sector is the second largest segment in terms of value after the manufacturing segment, which is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

IBM grabs more than 50% share in the global cognitive systems spending market

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) holds a market share in excess of 50% in the global cognitive systems spending market. The company is dominating the global market in banking along with hospital, manufacturing, and education cognitive systems. IBM Corporation aims to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa having recently launched its offices in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and Tanzania in order to strengthen its business in these regions.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Cognitive Systems Spending market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Cognitive Systems Spending market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Cognitive Systems Spending market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Cognitive Systems Spending market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Cognitive Systems Spending market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Cognitive Systems Spending market establish their foothold in the current Cognitive Systems Spending market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Cognitive Systems Spending market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Cognitive Systems Spending market solidify their position in the Cognitive Systems Spending market?

