The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cognitive Computing Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cognitive Computing Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cognitive Computing Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cognitive Computing Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cognitive Computing Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cognitive Computing Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cognitive Computing Application Market Leading Players

Google, IBM, Microsoft, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Cold Light, Cognitive Scale, Enterra Solutions, Numenta, Vicarious

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cognitive Computing Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cognitive Computing Application Segmentation by Product

CognitiveNatural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Others Technologies

Cognitive Computing Application Segmentation by Application

SMBs, Large Enterprises

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cognitive Computing Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cognitive Computing Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cognitive Computing Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cognitive Computing Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cognitive Computing Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cognitive Computing Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cognitive Computing

1.1 Cognitive Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Cognitive Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cognitive Computing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cognitive Computing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cognitive Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cognitive Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

2.5 Machine Learning

2.6 Automated Reasoning

2.7 Others Technologies 3 Cognitive Computing Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cognitive Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cognitive Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 SMBs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cognitive Computing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cognitive Computing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cognitive Computing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cognitive Computing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cognitive Computing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cognitive Computing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cognitive Computing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google

5.1.1 Google Profile

5.1.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Google Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Palantir Recent Developments

5.4 Palantir

5.4.1 Palantir Profile

5.4.2 Palantir Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Palantir Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Palantir Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Palantir Recent Developments

5.5 Saffron Technology

5.5.1 Saffron Technology Profile

5.5.2 Saffron Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Saffron Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Saffron Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Saffron Technology Recent Developments

5.6 Cold Light

5.6.1 Cold Light Profile

5.6.2 Cold Light Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Cold Light Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cold Light Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Cold Light Recent Developments

5.7 Cognitive Scale

5.7.1 Cognitive Scale Profile

5.7.2 Cognitive Scale Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Cognitive Scale Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cognitive Scale Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cognitive Scale Recent Developments

5.8 Enterra Solutions

5.8.1 Enterra Solutions Profile

5.8.2 Enterra Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Enterra Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Enterra Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Enterra Solutions Recent Developments

5.9 Numenta

5.9.1 Numenta Profile

5.9.2 Numenta Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Numenta Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Numenta Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Numenta Recent Developments

5.10 Vicarious

5.10.1 Vicarious Profile

5.10.2 Vicarious Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Vicarious Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Vicarious Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Vicarious Recent Developments 6 North America Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

8.1 China Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Computing by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Computing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Computing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cognitive Computing Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

”