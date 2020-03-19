“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cognitive Analytics Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cognitive Analytics Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cognitive Analytics Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cognitive Analytics Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cognitive Analytics Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cognitive Analytics Application Market Leading Players

IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAS Institute, Intel, Cisco Systems, Nokia, HPE, Nuance Communications, Ipsoft, Narrative Science, Sinequa, Persado

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cognitive Analytics Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cognitive Analytics Application Segmentation by Product

TheManaged services, Professional services, Consulting services, Deployment and integration, Support and maintenance

Cognitive Analytics Application Segmentation by Application

Asset maintenance, Fraud and risk management, Customer analysis and personalization, Sales and marketing management, Supply chain management, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cognitive Analytics Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cognitive Analytics Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cognitive Analytics

1.1 Cognitive Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Cognitive Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cognitive Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Analytics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cognitive Analytics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cognitive Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cognitive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Managed services

2.5 Professional services

2.6 Consulting services

2.7 Deployment and integration

2.8 Support and maintenance 3 Cognitive Analytics Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cognitive Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cognitive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Asset maintenance

3.5 Fraud and risk management

3.6 Customer analysis and personalization

3.7 Sales and marketing management

3.8 Supply chain management

3.9 Others 4 Global Cognitive Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cognitive Analytics Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cognitive Analytics as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cognitive Analytics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cognitive Analytics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cognitive Analytics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cognitive Analytics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

5.2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Profile

5.2.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Developments

5.3 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.3.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.4 Microsoft

5.4.1 Microsoft Profile

5.4.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.5 Oracle

5.5.1 Oracle Profile

5.5.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.6 SAS Institute

5.6.1 SAS Institute Profile

5.6.2 SAS Institute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 SAS Institute Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Developments

5.7 Intel

5.7.1 Intel Profile

5.7.2 Intel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.8 Cisco Systems

5.8.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.8.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Nokia

5.9.1 Nokia Profile

5.9.2 Nokia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Nokia Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nokia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Nokia Recent Developments

5.10 HPE

5.10.1 HPE Profile

5.10.2 HPE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 HPE Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 HPE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 HPE Recent Developments

5.11 Nuance Communications

5.11.1 Nuance Communications Profile

5.11.2 Nuance Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Nuance Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nuance Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Nuance Communications Recent Developments

5.12 Ipsoft

5.12.1 Ipsoft Profile

5.12.2 Ipsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Ipsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Ipsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Ipsoft Recent Developments

5.13 Narrative Science

5.13.1 Narrative Science Profile

5.13.2 Narrative Science Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Narrative Science Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Narrative Science Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Narrative Science Recent Developments

5.14 Sinequa

5.14.1 Sinequa Profile

5.14.2 Sinequa Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Sinequa Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sinequa Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Sinequa Recent Developments

5.15 Persado

5.15.1 Persado Profile

5.15.2 Persado Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Persado Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Persado Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Persado Recent Developments 6 North America Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

8.1 China Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Analytics by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Analytics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cognitive Analytics Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

