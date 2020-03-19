The global Coating Resins market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Coating Resins market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Coating Resins market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Coating Resins market. The Coating Resins market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global coating resins market by segmenting it in terms of type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for coating resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, technology, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coating resins market. The global coating resins market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Arkema S.A, Allenex Netherlands B.V., DowDuPont, Lanxess, Celanese Corporation, and DIC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global coating resins market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, technology, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Coating Resins Market, by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Epoxy

Vinyl

Amino

Polyester

Others (Polyaspartics, Silicones, and Fluoropolymers)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

UV cured

Others (including Powder Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Application

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Protective & Marine Coatings

Others (including Can Coatings and Leather Coatings)

Global Coating Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types, technologies, and applications wherein coating resins are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the coating resins market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global coating resins market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The Coating Resins market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Coating Resins market.

Segmentation of the Coating Resins market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Coating Resins market players.

The Coating Resins market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Coating Resins for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Coating Resins ? At what rate has the global Coating Resins market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Coating Resins market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.