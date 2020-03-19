The ‘Global Cloud Hosting Service Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Cloud hosting is where your site is stored on multiple servers, which lets you pull resources from a variety of different places. This makes cloud hosting a very scalable, reliable, and flexible type of hosting, perfect for sites that experience hikes and dips in things like traffic. Note that there are different types of cloud hosting. Traditional web hosts, such as DreamHost and HostGator, offer cloud hosting packages that are priced similarly as their other web hosting packages (typically in the Shared or VPS range). These small business-friendly cloud hosting solutions are what we’re primarily focused on in this roundup.

Cloud hosting is great for anyone who needs flexibility. Think of your plan like a pay-as-you-go mobile: you decide your own resource limits each month, and pay accordingly.

The key players covered in this study

A2 Hosting

SiteGround

InMotion

HostGator

DreamHost

1?1 IONOS

Cloudways

Bytemark Cloud

Hostwinds

Liquid Web Hosting

AccuWeb

FatCow

BlueHost

Vultr

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux Servers – Cloud

Windows Servers – Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Operation

Government Department

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

