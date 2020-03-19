“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application Market Leading Players

IBM, Microsoft, Google, Dell, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Penguin Computing, Sabalcore Computing, Adaptive Computing, Gompute, Univa Corporation

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application Segmentation by Product

High-PerformanceHPC IaaS, HPC PaaS, Data Organization and Workload Management, Clustering Software and Analytics Tool, Professional Service, Managed Service

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application Segmentation by Application

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC)

1.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 HPC IaaS

2.5 HPC PaaS

2.6 Data Organization and Workload Management

2.7 Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

2.8 Professional Service

2.9 Managed Service 3 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Microsoft

5.2.1 Microsoft Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.3 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.3.2 Google Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Dell Recent Developments

5.4 Dell

5.4.1 Dell Profile

5.4.2 Dell Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Dell Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Dell Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Dell Recent Developments

5.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

5.5.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Profile

5.5.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Developments

5.6 Penguin Computing

5.6.1 Penguin Computing Profile

5.6.2 Penguin Computing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Penguin Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Penguin Computing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Penguin Computing Recent Developments

5.7 Sabalcore Computing

5.7.1 Sabalcore Computing Profile

5.7.2 Sabalcore Computing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Sabalcore Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sabalcore Computing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Sabalcore Computing Recent Developments

5.8 Adaptive Computing

5.8.1 Adaptive Computing Profile

5.8.2 Adaptive Computing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Adaptive Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Adaptive Computing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Adaptive Computing Recent Developments

5.9 Gompute

5.9.1 Gompute Profile

5.9.2 Gompute Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Gompute Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Gompute Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Gompute Recent Developments

5.10 Univa Corporation

5.10.1 Univa Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Univa Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Univa Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Univa Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Univa Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

”