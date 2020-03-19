Car Rental Market Top Companies, Business Insights, Growth,Global Market Share, Global Market Size, Trends, Sales, Revenue, Forecast and Detailed Analysis

Car Rental Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Car Rental Market by Companies:

The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the North American market has been further segmented into the U.S. and the other countries (Canada and Mexico) market. The report also segments the market based on the types of cars, which include luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUV’s and MUV’s. It also segments the market on the basis of category as local usage, airport, outstation, and others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

 
For better understanding of the car rental market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the geographies are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.
 
The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The company profiles are inclusive of the company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of car rental. Some of the major market participants profiled in this report include Enterprise Rent-A-Car, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Inc., EuropCar and Sixt among others.
 
Car Rental Market: By geography
  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Others (Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World
Car Rental Market: By type of car
  • Luxury Cars
  • Executive Cars
  • Economy Cars
  • SUV\’s
  • MUV\’s
Car Rental Market: By category
  • Local Usage
  • Airport Transport
  • Outstation
  • Others (self drive, event transportation, employee transportation solutions)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Car Rental Market Report: 

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Car Rental Market 

  • Definition and forecast parameters
  • Methodology and forecast parameters
  • Data Sources 

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Car Rental Market 

  • Business trends
  • Regional trends
  • Product trends
  • End-use trends 

Chapter 3: Car Rental Industry Insights 

  • Industry segmentation
  • Industry landscape
  • Vendor matrix
  • Technological and innovation landscape 

Chapter 4: Car Rental Market, By Region 

Chapter 5: Company Profile 

  • Business Overview
  • Financial Data
  • Product Landscape
  • Strategic Outlook
  • SWOT Analysis

And Continue…

