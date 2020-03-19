LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Bio-surfactants Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Bio-surfactants market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Bio-surfactants market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Bio-surfactants market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-surfactants Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel, BASF, Croda International, Ecover, Saraya, AGAE Technologies, Clariant, Evonik, GlycoSurf, Jeneil Biotech, Kemin Industries, Logos Technologies, SEPPIC, Stepan, TensioGreen

Global Bio-surfactants Market by Type: Sugar, Fat, Fat Peptide, Lipoprotein, Fatty Acids

Global Bio-surfactants Market by Application: Foaming Agent, Detergent, Agricultural, Pharmaceutical, Food, Other

The Bio-surfactants market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Bio-surfactants market. In this chapter of the Bio-surfactants report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Bio-surfactants report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Bio-surfactants market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Bio-surfactants market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Bio-surfactants market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Bio-surfactants market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Bio-surfactants market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Bio-surfactants market?

Table of Contents

1 Bio-surfactants Market Overview

1.1 Bio-surfactants Product Overview

1.2 Bio-surfactants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Sugar

1.2.2 Fat

1.2.3 Fat Peptide

1.2.4 Lipoprotein

1.2.5 Fatty Acids

1.3 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bio-surfactants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bio-surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Bio-surfactants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-surfactants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-surfactants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-surfactants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-surfactants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-surfactants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-surfactants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bio-surfactants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-surfactants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-surfactants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio-surfactants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bio-surfactants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Bio-surfactants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Bio-surfactants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Bio-surfactants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Bio-surfactants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Bio-surfactants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Bio-surfactants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Bio-surfactants by Application

4.1 Bio-surfactants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Foaming Agent

4.1.2 Detergent

4.1.3 Agricultural

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical

4.1.5 Food

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Bio-surfactants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bio-surfactants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bio-surfactants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bio-surfactants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bio-surfactants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bio-surfactants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bio-surfactants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants by Application

5 North America Bio-surfactants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Bio-surfactants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Bio-surfactants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-surfactants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Bio-surfactants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-surfactants Business

10.1 Akzo Nobel

10.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Akzo Nobel Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Akzo Nobel Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.1.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BASF Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Croda International

10.3.1 Croda International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Croda International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Croda International Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Croda International Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.3.5 Croda International Recent Development

10.4 Ecover

10.4.1 Ecover Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ecover Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Ecover Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Ecover Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.4.5 Ecover Recent Development

10.5 Saraya

10.5.1 Saraya Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saraya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Saraya Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Saraya Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.5.5 Saraya Recent Development

10.6 AGAE Technologies

10.6.1 AGAE Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 AGAE Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AGAE Technologies Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AGAE Technologies Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.6.5 AGAE Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Clariant

10.7.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.7.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Clariant Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Clariant Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.7.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.8 Evonik

10.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Evonik Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Evonik Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.9 GlycoSurf

10.9.1 GlycoSurf Corporation Information

10.9.2 GlycoSurf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 GlycoSurf Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GlycoSurf Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.9.5 GlycoSurf Recent Development

10.10 Jeneil Biotech

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bio-surfactants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jeneil Biotech Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jeneil Biotech Recent Development

10.11 Kemin Industries

10.11.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kemin Industries Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kemin Industries Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.11.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development

10.12 Logos Technologies

10.12.1 Logos Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Logos Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Logos Technologies Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Logos Technologies Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.12.5 Logos Technologies Recent Development

10.13 SEPPIC

10.13.1 SEPPIC Corporation Information

10.13.2 SEPPIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SEPPIC Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SEPPIC Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.13.5 SEPPIC Recent Development

10.14 Stepan

10.14.1 Stepan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Stepan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Stepan Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Stepan Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.14.5 Stepan Recent Development

10.15 TensioGreen

10.15.1 TensioGreen Corporation Information

10.15.2 TensioGreen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TensioGreen Bio-surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TensioGreen Bio-surfactants Products Offered

10.15.5 TensioGreen Recent Development

11 Bio-surfactants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-surfactants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-surfactants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

