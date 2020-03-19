Big data analytics is the often complex process of examining large and varied data sets — or big data — to uncover information including hidden patterns, unknown correlations, market trends and customer preferences that can help organizations make informed business decisions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Big Data and Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Big Data and Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Big Data and Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Big Data and Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Data Intergration

Data Storage

Segmentation by application:

LoT

M2M

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Microsoft Corporation

MongoDB

Predikto

Informatica

CS

Blue Yonder

Azure

Software AG

Sensewaves

TempoIQ

SAP

OT

IBM Corp

Cyber Group

Splunk

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Big Data and Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Big Data and Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Big Data and Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data and Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data and Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Big Data and Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Big Data and Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Data Intergration

2.2.2 Data Storage

2.2.3 Data Presentation

2.3 Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Big Data and Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 LoT

2.4.2 M2M

2.5 Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Big Data and Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Big Data and Analytics Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Big Data and Analytics

3.2 Key Players Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Big Data and Analytics Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

3.5 Key Players Big Data and Analytics Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Big Data and Analytics by Regions

4.1 Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Big Data and Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Big Data and Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Big Data and Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Big Data and Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Big Data and Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers and Impact

8.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

8.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

8.2 Market Challenges and Impact

8.3 Market Trends

8.4 Market Ecosystem and Roles

9 Key Investors in Big Data and Analytics

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company A Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description

9.1.3 Companies Invested by Company A

9.1.4 Company A Key Development and Market Layout

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company B Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description

9.2.3 Companies Invested by Company B

9.2.4 Company B Key Development and Market Layout

9.3 Company C

9.3.1 Company C Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description

9.3.3 Companies Invested by Company C

9.3.4 Company C Key Development and Market Layout

9.4 Company D

9.4.1 Company D Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description

9.4.3 Companies Invested by Company D

9.4.4 Company D Key Development and Market Layout

…

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Microsoft Corporation

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.1.3 Microsoft Corporation Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Microsoft Corporation News

10.2 MongoDB

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.2.3 MongoDB Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 MongoDB News

10.3 Predikto

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.3.3 Predikto Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Predikto News

10.4 Informatica

10.4.1 Company Details

10.4.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.4.3 Informatica Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 Informatica News

10.5 CS

10.5.1 Company Details

10.5.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.5.3 CS Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 CS News

10.6 Blue Yonder

10.6.1 Company Details

10.6.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.6.3 Blue Yonder Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 Blue Yonder News

10.7 Azure

10.7.1 Company Details

10.7.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.7.3 Azure Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 Azure News

10.8 Software AG

10.8.1 Company Details

10.8.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.8.3 Software AG Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 Software AG News

10.9 Sensewaves

10.9.1 Company Details

10.9.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.9.3 Sensewaves Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.9.4 Main Business Overview

10.9.5 Sensewaves News

10.10 TempoIQ

10.10.1 Company Details

10.10.2 Big Data and Analytics Product Offered

10.10.3 TempoIQ Big Data and Analytics Market Size

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TempoIQ News

10.11 SAP

10.12 OT

10.13 IBM Corp

10.14 Cyber Group

10.15 Splunk

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

