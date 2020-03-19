2020 DevOps Tool Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025
DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc
The global DevOps Tool market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capable
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
IT
Telecom
BFSI
Government and Public Sector
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
