DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc

The global DevOps Tool market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure DevOps Tool Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of DevOps Tool

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of DevOps Tool

Table Global DevOps Tool Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 DevOps Ready

Table DevOps Ready Overview

1.2.1.2 DevOps Enabled

Table DevOps Enabled Overview

1.2.1.3 DevOps Capable

Table DevOps Capable Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of DevOps Tool

Table Global DevOps Tool Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 IT

Table IT Overview

1.2.2.2 Telecom

Table Telecom Overview

1.2.2.3 BFSI

Table BFSI Overview

1.2.2.4 Government and Public Sector

Table Government and Public Sector Overview

1.2.2.5 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global DevOps Tool Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of DevOps Tool

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of DevOps Tool

Figure Manufacturing Process of DevOps Tool

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of DevOps Tool

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 E

Continued….

