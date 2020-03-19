The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nebulizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, finds that the global nebulizers market size reached US$ 708.2 Million in 2018. Nebulizers are medical devices used for the direct delivery of medication into the human respiratory system. These electric or battery-powered machines convert the liquid drug into an aerosol form of mist or fine spray by utilizing compressed air. The essential components of a nebulizer include an air compressor, compressor tubing, nebulizer cup and a facemask or mouthpiece for inhaling. Nebulizers are generally prescribed to people suffering from a chronic progressive condition of lung disorders such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, and asthma. Nowadays, several types of nebulizers are used in hospitals, clinics and homes as they are cost-effective, user-friendly and provide immediate relief and long-lasting effect.

Global Nebulizer Market Trends:

Based on the nebulizer market research, hectic and stressful lifestyles have stimulated the rate of tobacco consumption, particularly in developing countries. This trend, along with the growing geriatric population and rising air pollution levels, has led to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and cystic fibrosis, in turn, boosting the demand for nebulizers across the globe. Also, various healthcare organizations are taking initiatives to improve the awareness of and access to respiratory care devices such as nebulizers among patients. Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are introducing ultrasonic nebulizers with enhanced functionality, high efficiency, increased portability and drug exposure, and low drug delivery time for people who are unable to breathe deeply. Owing to these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,074.8 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Pneumatic Nebulizers

2. Ultrasonic Nebulizers

3. Mesh Nebulizers

4. Others

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as pneumatic, ultrasonic, mesh and other nebulizers.

Market Breakup by Portability:

1. Portable Nebulizers

2. Standalone Nebulizers

On the basis of the portability, portable nebulizers represent the largest segment, followed by standalone nebulizers.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Long Term Healthcare Centers

3. Homecare Settings

4. Outpatient Settings

Based on the end user, the market has been segregated into hospitals and clinics, long term healthcare centers, homecare settings and outpatient settings.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. COPD

2. Cystic Fibrosis

3. Asthma

4. Others

The market has been categorized on the basis of the application into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, asthma and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major top manufacturers/ Key players operating in the Nebulizers Market include Briggs Medical Service Company, Ca-Mi SRL, Besco Medical, Flyp Nebulizers, DeVilbiss Healthcare International, Omron Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Feellife Health Inc., Invacare Corporation, Pari Medical Ltd., Philips Respironics, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc. and Graham Field (GF) Health Products, Inc.

