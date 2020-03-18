Valerian is a perennial flower that is native to the European and Asian region; now it is widely grown in the North America for its medicinal properties. The scientific name of Valerian is Valeriana officials, and there are around 250 varieties of valerian cultivated globally. The history of valerian goes back to Ancient Greek and Roman times where it was widely used for its medicinal properties. Valeriana officinalis extract contains four distinct classes of phytochemical constituents that are volatile oils, sesquiterpenoids, valepotriates, and volatile pyridine alkaloids.

Valerian crop can be cultivated easily by direct seeding, transplanting, or by dividing the roots. It can be grown in a wide range of soils preferably moist, fertile, and well-drained loam. Belgium, France, Holland, Germany, Russia, China, and Eastern European countries are the major producer of valerian. Valerian root can be distilled into oils and ointments, or it can be dried for use in teas or capsules.

The global valerian oil market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. With the increasing preference for natural products, the market for valerian is predicted to show promising growth in coming years. Due to rising environmental concerns and hectic and busy lifestyle the consumers are becoming health conscious, which is leading the market growth of valerian oil.

Valerian Oil Market Segmentation

Valerian oil market can be segmented by application, by function, and by regions. By application, valerian oil market is segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverage. By function, the segment is further segmented into medicinal and aroma. Valerian oil market is further segmented by region as, Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. In regional segments, Europe and North America dominated the market for valerian oil accounting for significant market share, whereas, Latin America and other developing markets such as Asia-Pacific and MEA possess the growth opportunities for valerian oil over the forecast period.

Valerian Oil Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The global valerian oil market size is growing exponentially with increasing applications in aromatherapy coupled with increasing demand for fragrances and flavors in food and personal care industry over the forecast period.

Valerian is an effective nervine that has calming, stimulating, and antispasmodic properties. Valerian oil provides a multitude of health benefits, such as it helps in preventing muscle cramps, uterine cramps, intestinal colic, protects skin infections, reduces wrinkles, treatment of insomnia and sleep disorders. It also helps in regulating blood pressure, which reduces risks associated with heart attacks, anxiety, and depressions eventually anticipating the growth of global valerian oil market over the coming years. It also helps in improving metabolic function, boosts energy levels in the body, alleviates menstrual pain, eliminating constipations and diarrhea, and cures gastrointestinal discomfort.

Growing consumer preference for natural products has led to the development of innovative applications in personal care and beauty products. Increasing disposable consumer income and rapid industrialization are other major factors driving the market growth.

The exorbitant amount of plant matter is required to create a single ounce of oil, hence increasing concerns regarding resource depletion are likely to hamper the industry over the forecast period. The valerian oil has the a variety of health benefits, but the excessive consumption of valerian essential oil can lead to dizziness, cramps, stomachaches, mild depression, and occasionally as a skin rash or hives. The key stakeholders in the market have to face numerous challenges such as high input costs and adhering to government certification which hinders to provide high-quality products with value for money to consumers.

Factors such as lower raw material conversion rate for producing valerian oils and unique processes requiring massive capital investment are expected to pose challenges to market participants. Limited raw material availability, as these crops are grown in the various countries only to obtain high-quality products, is also anticipated to challenge the market growth.

Valerian Oil Market Key Players:

The valerian oil market continues to grow due to high demand in most of the countries and increasing market opportunities worldwide. The market players are responding to these new possibilities by expanding their geographical footprint and focusing on product development.

The valerian oil market is the diversified and competitive market with a large number of regional players. The key players in the market are Alchem, Sythite Industries, Sunaux International, Reincke & Fichtner, Robertet, Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, Penta International, M&U International, Excellentia International, Lluch Essence, Indenta Group and CG Herbals.