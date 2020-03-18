The United States E-Cigarettes Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be worth USD 6.59 billion by 2024. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 11.6%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Over the past few years, there has been a rising awareness regarding the health hazards associated with smoking. This has resulted in high demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes, such as e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes were introduced as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. According to the estimates provided by the World Bank, 180 million premature deaths can be avoided if smoking cigarettes can be reduced to one-half by 2025, and e-cigarettes are a major step toward this accomplishment. With the growing popularity of vaping devices, flavor and fragrance vendors are introducing a wide variety of e-liquids to attract consumers. Different flavors, such as menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, and fusions of other fruits and flavoring substances, are luring a large number of consumers to adopt these e-cigarette devices. Tobacco manufacturers are focusing on technological developments and innovation, in order to attain an edge over the competitors. The above-mentioned factor persuaded vendors to heavily invest in this technology.

Scope of the Report

Electronic cigarettes, which are an alternative to tobacco cigarettes, have been gaining popularity. E-cigarettes are sophisticated mechanical devices, designed to deliver the same highly addictive nicotine that is in tobacco cigarettes, without the other harmful effects of tobacco smoke.

Key Market Trends

High Penetration Of E-cigarettes In Organized Retail

The well penetrated retail industry, especially in developed countries like the United States, is marked by the established retail landscape, such as hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Initially, the e-cigarettes were only available online and at selected retail stores. Now, with the increasing demand, several companies have invested heavily in expanding through the well-diversified distribution channels, in order to achieve higher market penetration. The consumers now have the option to buy them online, or from offline stores. In the United States, e-cigarettes are also available in convenience stores and are easy to procure. Vuse, blue eCigs, Altria, Logic, and Njoy are some of the major brands generating significant revenue from convenience stores. Similarly, the products are now available in many pharmaceutical stores and supermarkets. E-commerce is also playing a key role in boosting the sales growth of e-cigarettes. They are also available at a competitive price compared to traditional e-cigars, as many companies are launching low-cost e-cigars. Additionally, the refills are available in large varieties and can easily be procured at a competitive price.

Modular E-Cigarette Device Dominate the United States E-cigarettes Market

Modular e-cigarette device can be refilled by the user that allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the system’s batteries to the atomizer. These advanced models provide the best user experience in vaping, and cater to the needs of the most active and regular vapers. The ease of changing the flavors and setting the required amount of nicotine content were the biggest selling points for modular products. Modular e-cigarettes, which allow for greater customization, have overtaken rechargeable models as the most commonly used type of device in the United States. The vaporizers allow for a high degree of customization, by which the consumer can keep track of the amount of vapor, battery strength, and the amount of nicotine content, among a wide range of other features. The rapidly rising number of features, which offer a high degree of customization, has led to a rapid rise in the number of modular smokers, who are adopting personalized vaporizers. The sales of modular device is high, due to high presence of specialist e-cigarette stores and a high proportion of consumers, using modular as their first e-cigarette.

Competitive Landscape

Philip Morris International (PMI) held the largest market share of the overall e-cigarette market in 2018. The United States e-cigarettes market was dominated by Philip Morris International., which accounted for a share of 66.5% in 2018, followed by British American Tobacco with 15.5%. Electronic cigarette maker, JUUL, dominates the US e-cigarettes market. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, and JUUL contains among the highest nicotine content of any e-cigarette in the US market. JUUL has ceased its marketing on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and forbids on its website, the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under age 21. This will act as a major factor in holding the company back from having a stronghold in the market. BAT has acquired Reynolds American Inc. (RAI), with an aim to create stronger tobacco and next generation products. With the acquisition, BAT has a balanced presence in high growth emerging markets and high profitability developed markets, combined with direct access to the attractive US market. VUSE is the leading e-cigarette brand in the United States, with about 100,000 retail outlets in early 2015. VUSE plans to develop more products with advanced technology, including Bluetooth, smart technology, cartridges, and tanks. Imperial tobacco group has a share of 7.7%. Imperial Tobacco group had setup fontem ventures in 2013. Fontem ventures acquired blu e-cig Company in 2014. Blu offers cigalike disposable and rechargeable products in classic tobacco and also offers a tank system, called blu PLUS.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Porter Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Disposable Models

5.1.2 Rechargeable

5.1.3 Modular

5.2 Battery Mode

5.2.1 Automatic E-cigarettes

5.2.2 Manual E-cigarettes

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Philip Morris International

6.3.2 MIG VAPOR LLC

6.3.3 Japan Tobacco

6.3.4 Imperial Brands

6.3.5 British American Tobacco PLC (REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC. (RAI))

6.3.6 NJOY

6.3.7 INTELLICIG INC.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

