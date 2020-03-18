

In today’s technology-driven markets, businesses have become exceedingly complicated. In addition, the degree of competition in any industry is high. Under such circumstances, managed services are becoming popular as it enables entities to cut down on capital expenditure. Telecom managed services is one of them. It primarily entails maintenance and operation of the day-to-day business processes of enterprises network infrastructure and services.

In the near future, the global telecom managed services market is primed for robust expansion because of the numerous benefits it accords.

In order to assess the competition prevailing in the global market for telecom managed services, the report profiles companies such as Amdocs, AT&T, CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Ericsson AB, GTT Communications, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, NTT Data, Sprint.com, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, and Verizon. The report studies their key strategies, revenues, market shares, and unique selling points in details.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Telecom managed services allow companies to slash their expenditure on managing enterprise infrastructure. It also allows them to focus more on primary business activities and primary strategies, bring down risks related with business operations, and enhance operational efficiency and agility. On account of so many advantages, global telecom managed services is set to expand at a good clip in the near future.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The different types of services in the global telecom managed services market are managed data center, managed network services, managed data and information services, managed mobility services, managed communications services, and managed security services. The segment of managed mobility service is likely to hold out maximum promise for service providers looking to tap into the market because of the massive penetration of tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices in businesses.

Geographically, the key segments of the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, could demonstrate maximum growth potential in the upcoming years on the back of both developed and developing nations in the regions betting big on technology which has resulted in growing internet and mobile services and building of new data centers. India and China can be considered to be the two-most prominent markets in the region on account of the integration of advanced technologies such as LTE, IoT, and mobility.

