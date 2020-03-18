Sports Drinks Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2025
The global Sports Drinks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sports Drinks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Sports Drinks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sports Drinks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sports Drinks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Sports Drinks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sports Drinks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Red Bull GmbH (CN)
Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)
PepsiCo (US)
Monster Energy (US)
Rockstar (US)
Lucozade (JP)
Coco Cola (US)
Amway (US)
Arizona Beverages (US)
Living Essentials LLC (US)
Xyience Energy (US)
Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Isotonic Sport Drink
Hypertonic Sport Drink
Hypotonic Sport Drink
Segment by Application
Personal
Athlete
Other
What insights readers can gather from the Sports Drinks market report?
- A critical study of the Sports Drinks market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Sports Drinks market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Sports Drinks landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Sports Drinks market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Sports Drinks market share and why?
- What strategies are the Sports Drinks market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Sports Drinks market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Sports Drinks market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Sports Drinks market by the end of 2029?
