Space Mining Market 2020-2038, studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information of consulting services which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant across the globe.

The space mining market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2038.

– Government initiatives, like the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act and the Luxembourg space mining law, which were passed as part of the SpaceResources initiative have been the key driving factors for the market during the forecast period.

– Growing investments in the space mining sector and the reduction in space launching costs are expected to propel the market growth in the years to come.

– However, difficulties, like the high costs involved and the lack of technological progress are the restraining factors for the market currently.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586265

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives to Help the Growth of the Market

Government initiatives are currently helping the growth of the market. The Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, enacted by the United States in 2015, had encouraged private companies to undertake mining work beyond Earth. Additionally, the Luxembourg space mining law, which is passed as part of the SpaceResources initiative in 2017, aims to relax restrictions on private companies’ mining operations beyond Earth. Such initiatives have been the key driving factors for the market. After the Luxembourg initiative, more global powers were involved in Luxembourg’s space mining framework. In March 2019, Luxembourg held talks with Russia over a new treaty for the space mining. Thus, the space mining industry is expected to attract more enthusiastic countries in the future, due to the government initiatives.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the dominant market for space mining in the years to come. Currently, the United States is investing huge amounts in the space mining industry. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx traveled to a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu and may bring a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission was launched in September 2016. After traveling through space for more than 2 years, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived in December 2018 at its destination, asteroid Bennu. As planned, the spacecraft is expected to return a sample to Earth in 2023. Additionally, in October 2018, Deltion Innovations, a Canadian company focused on developing mining technologies and robotics for the resource sector, and announced its partnership with Moon Express, the first American private space exploration firm to have been granted government permission to travel beyond Earth’s orbit. The companies may work together for collecting, processing, storing, and using materials found in celestial bodies. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Bradford Space Group, Planetary Resources, Moon Express, Ispace, and Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited are some of the prominent players continuing their research in the market. The market is in its nascent stage, with most of the progress expected to come in the next decade. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships may help the players to enhance their technological capabilities. In October 2018, Planetary Resources, a pioneer in the asteroid mining industry, was acquired by ConsenSys, a Brooklyn-based blockchain company. Moreover, in January 2019, Bradford Space, a US-owned space systems manufacturer with locations in the Netherlands and Sweden, announced that it has acquired Deep Space Industries Inc. Such acquisitions are expected to further consolidate the market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/space-mining-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2038

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 PESTLE Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Rest of World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bradford Space Group

6.1.2 Planetary Resources

6.1.3 Moon Express

6.1.4 Ispace

6.1.5 Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited

6.1.6 Shackleton Energy Company (SEC)

6.1.7 TransAstra Corporation

6.1.8 Offworld

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586265

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155