China, as a country, offers enormous potential for the Smart Home Industry, also known as the home automation industry. China smart home market is expected to be close to USD 37 Billion by the end of the year 2025. China smart home market is growing due to factors such as the high internet penetration rate, growth in the awareness of fitness and healthy lifestyles owning to the high disposable income in Chinese middle-class population; supportive government policy for IoT devices, great importance of home monitoring from remote locations; growth in the demand for energy- saving and low carbon emission solutions due to climate change; rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets; existence of market players focusing on expanding their smart home product portfolios; widespread concern about safety, security, and convenience.

Supportive policies by the Chinese Government for Smart Cities and the internet of things (IoT)

The Chinese government has taken proactive steps in making the policies for smart cities and the internet of things (IoT) that stimulates the China smart homes market. Projects for smart cities are not only an opportunity for domestic companies but also for MNC companies. Smart home is sub-part of IoT devices, means Chinese government policies will drive the China smart home market.

Renub Research report titled “China Smart Home Market, Numbers, and Penetration by (Energy Management, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Control and Connectivity, Security and Smart Appliances) Company Analysis (Chuango Security Technology Corp, Heiman Co., Limited, Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd, Hisense Co. Ltd, Xiaomi Inc, Alibaba Group, JD.com, Baidu, Haier)” provides a complete analysis of the market and its future forecast.

Product Category – Market, Household Penetration & Numbers

1. Control and Connectivity

2. Comfort and Lighting

3. Home Entertainment

4. Smart Appliances

5. Energy Management

6. Security

This research report studies the China smart home automation from 10 view points:

1. Numbers & Forecast

2. Market & Forecast

3. Household Penetration & Forecast

4. Market Share, Numbers Share, Penetration Share & Forecast

5. Market, Number, Penetration analysis by (Control and Connectivity, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Energy Management and Security.)

6. Funding in China Smart Homes Market

7. Recent Development in China Smart Home Market

8. China Smart City Pilot Projects and Financing

9. Policies, Trends and Standards & Government Role – China IoT / Smart Homes Market

10. Company Product Profiling of China Smart Homes

China Smart Homes 9 Company profile cover in this report

1. Chuango Security Technology Corp

2. HEIMAN CO., LIMITED

3. Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd

4. Hisense Co. Ltd

5. Xiaomi Inc

6. Alibaba Group

7. JD.com

8. Baidu

9. Haier

All the Company in the report has been studied from 3 viewpoints

1. Company Overview

2. Smart Home Products

3. Initiatives / Development in IoT & Smart Homes

