Assessment of the Global Service Lifecycle Management Application Market

The recent study on the Service Lifecycle Management Application market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Service Lifecycle Management Application market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Service Lifecycle Management Application market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Service Lifecycle Management Application across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Market segmentation

The global service lifecycle management application market is segmented on the basis of Software Type (Cloud-Based Software, Web-Based Software); Service Based Models (Dealer-Based Model, Performance-Based Model, Depot-Based Model, Field-Based Model); Solutions (Customer Contact & Support, Field Service Management, Warranty & Service Management, Service Parts Information Management); End Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Medical Equipment, High Technology, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Telecommunication); and Region (North America, Western Europe, APEJ, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, MEA).

Cloud-Based Software type expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period

The Web-Based Software type segment is estimated to account for a significantly high value share of 86.6% in 2016 while the Cloud-Based Software type segment is expected to account for a market value share of 35.5% by 2026 end.

Depot-Based Service Model expected to witness faster growth in terms of value over the forecast period

In the service based models category, the Depot-Based Model segment is expected to account for a significantly higher CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period while the Dealer-Based model is estimated to account for a significantly larger market value share of 30.4% in 2016.

Field Service Management estimated to be the fastest growing solutions segment between 2016 and 2026

The Field Service Management solutions segment is expected to account for a significantly high CAGR of 8.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Customer Contact & Support solutions segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% with a Y-o-Y growth rate ranging from 6.5% to 8.8% over the forecast period.

Medical Equipment end use industry expected to exhibit relatively faster growth from 2016 to 2026

The Medical Equipment end use industry segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 243.7 Mn by 2016 end and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The Automotive & Transportation end use industry segment is estimated to account for a significantly high value share of 22.6% and be valued at US$ 291.2 Mn by 2016 end.

Asia Pacific service lifecycle management application market projected to witness high revenue growth by 2026 end

The Asia Pacific service lifecycle management application market is estimated to be valued at US$ 248.1 Mn by 2016 and is likely to increase to US$ 631.1 Mn by 2026, registering a significantly high CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of US$ 930.8 Mn by 2026.

Top market leaders are making strategic investments in new service lines and are focussing on new product launches to increase market visibility

PTC Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Siemens AG, Atos SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Oracle Corporation, Astea International Inc., IBM Corporation, and Dessault Systems are some of the main players operating in the global service lifecycle management application market. These companies are consolidating their market position by enhancing their existing SLM solutions portfolio and are launching new digital and cloud-based technology products to increase market share.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Service Lifecycle Management Application market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Service Lifecycle Management Application market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Service Lifecycle Management Application market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Service Lifecycle Management Application market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Service Lifecycle Management Application market establish their foothold in the current Service Lifecycle Management Application market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Service Lifecycle Management Application market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Service Lifecycle Management Application market solidify their position in the Service Lifecycle Management Application market?

