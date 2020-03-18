As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global scar treatment market size is expanding at a strong rate. Scars are inevitable results of wounds or surgeries that appear different in color and texture from the surrounding healthy tissues. In order to minimize and eliminate their appearance, scar treatment is widely utilized as a remedy for acne, keloid, contracture and hypertrophic scars. Nowadays, various therapies are used for speeding up the healing process, which include over the counter (OTC) gels, creams, ointments, silicone sheets, surgeries for skin grafts, excisions or laser treatment and collagen injections.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scar-treatment-market/requestsample

Global Scar Treatment Market Trends:

Owing to the growing competition, distributors of scar treatment solutions across the globe are focusing on reducing product prices to retain a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, owing to the rising penetration of the internet and the thriving e-commerce sector, they are promoting their products through online media. Numerous social media platforms, such as blogs and social discussion websites, are posting reviews of these products, which is further contributing to their popularity worldwide. Furthermore, the market for scar treatment is driven by the growing prevalence of skin diseases, such as vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and photoaging of the skin, and increasing appearance consciousness among consumers. Besides this, improving accessibility to dermatological facilities and the easy availability of products manufactured using both chemical and herbal ingredients are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Dermatological clinics generally offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patients. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/scar-treatment-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product or Treatment Type:

1. Topical Products

2. Laser Treatment

3. Surface Treatment

4. Injectables

Based on the product or treatment type, the market has been segmented into topical products (gels, creams, oils, sheets and others); laser treatment; surface treatment and injectables.

Market Breakup by Scar Type:

1. Atrophic Scars

2. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

3. Contracture Scars

4. Others

On the basis of the scar type, the market has been segregated into atrophic, hypertrophic and keloid, contracture, and other scars.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Retail Pharmacies

4. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end user into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and others.

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others); and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma PLC, AVITA Medical Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, Inc., Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew PLC and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group