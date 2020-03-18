According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Running Gear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global running gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2024. Running gear refers to the apparel and accessories worn by individuals while running or performing other sports-based activities. It is usually light-weight and designed to move with the body to enhance athletic performance and offer comfort to the wearer. It includes wearables such as shoes, gloves, jackets, tights, smartwatches, fitness trackers and goggles. Products such as jackets and gloves are usually made from water-resistant materials to prevent the penetration of water and wind, while maintaining the overall body temperature.

The global market is driven by the increasing health consciousness amongst the consumers. Individuals are becoming aware of the health benefits associated with running and are increasingly adopting wearable devices to monitor their daily fitness activities. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing attractive designs and high-quality fabrics to diversify their product offerings and expand their consumer base. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, the emerging trend of participating in marathons and the presence of e-commerce platforms, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

1. Running Footwear

2. Running Apparel

3. Running Accessories

4. Fitness Trackers

Breakup by Gender:

1. Male

2. Female

3. Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Specialty and Sports Shops

2. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3. Department and Discount Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global running gear market. Some of the major players in the market are Adidas AG, ASICS, New Balance, Nike, Skechers USA, Inc., Amer Sports, British Knights, Columbia Sportswear Company, Fitbit, Garmin, Kering (Puma), Newton Running, The Rockport Group, Under Armour, VF Corporation, Wolverine World Wide, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

