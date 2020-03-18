LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Roof Waterproofing Coating market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

The competitive landscape of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel N.V., DOW Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sika AG, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sherwin Williams, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, National Coatings Corporation, Gardner-Gibson, Anvil Paints & Coatings, Asian Paints Limited, GAF, SK Kaken Co., Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Surface Chemists of Florida, Armor Coat Roof Coatings, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, The Karnak Corporation, SR Products

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Roof Waterproofing Coating market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market.

Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market by Type: Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, Others

Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market by Application: Residential, Commercial Building, Others

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Roof Waterproofing Coating market.

Table of Contents

1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Overview

1.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Product Overview

1.2 Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Elastomeric

1.2.2 Bituminous

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.2.5 Silicone

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Roof Waterproofing Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Roof Waterproofing Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Roof Waterproofing Coating as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Roof Waterproofing Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Roof Waterproofing Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

4.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial Building

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Roof Waterproofing Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

4.5.2 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating by Application

5 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Waterproofing Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Roof Waterproofing Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roof Waterproofing Coating Business

10.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

10.2 DOW Chemical Company

10.2.1 DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 DOW Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DOW Chemical Company Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DOW Chemical Company Recent Development

10.3 PPG Industries

10.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PPG Industries Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PPG Industries Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.4 Sika AG

10.4.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sika AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sika AG Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sika AG Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 Sika AG Recent Development

10.5 BASF SE

10.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF SE Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF SE Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

10.6.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 RPM International Inc.

10.7.1 RPM International Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 RPM International Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 RPM International Inc. Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 RPM International Inc. Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 RPM International Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Sherwin Williams

10.8.1 Sherwin Williams Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sherwin Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sherwin Williams Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sherwin Williams Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.8.5 Sherwin Williams Recent Development

10.9 Wacker Chemie AG

10.9.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wacker Chemie AG Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wacker Chemie AG Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.9.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

10.10 Hempel A/S

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Roof Waterproofing Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hempel A/S Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

10.11 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.11.5 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Tikkurila OYJ

10.12.1 Tikkurila OYJ Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tikkurila OYJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tikkurila OYJ Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tikkurila OYJ Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.12.5 Tikkurila OYJ Recent Development

10.13 National Coatings Corporation

10.13.1 National Coatings Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 National Coatings Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 National Coatings Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 National Coatings Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.13.5 National Coatings Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Gardner-Gibson

10.14.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information

10.14.2 Gardner-Gibson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Gardner-Gibson Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Gardner-Gibson Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.14.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Development

10.15 Anvil Paints & Coatings

10.15.1 Anvil Paints & Coatings Corporation Information

10.15.2 Anvil Paints & Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Anvil Paints & Coatings Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Anvil Paints & Coatings Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.15.5 Anvil Paints & Coatings Recent Development

10.16 Asian Paints Limited

10.16.1 Asian Paints Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Asian Paints Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Asian Paints Limited Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Asian Paints Limited Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.16.5 Asian Paints Limited Recent Development

10.17 GAF

10.17.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.17.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 GAF Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 GAF Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.17.5 GAF Recent Development

10.18 SK Kaken Co., Ltd.

10.18.1 SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.18.5 SK Kaken Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 The Lubrizol Corporation

10.19.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

10.19.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.19.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

10.20 Surface Chemists of Florida

10.20.1 Surface Chemists of Florida Corporation Information

10.20.2 Surface Chemists of Florida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Surface Chemists of Florida Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Surface Chemists of Florida Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.20.5 Surface Chemists of Florida Recent Development

10.21 Armor Coat Roof Coatings

10.21.1 Armor Coat Roof Coatings Corporation Information

10.21.2 Armor Coat Roof Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Armor Coat Roof Coatings Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Armor Coat Roof Coatings Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.21.5 Armor Coat Roof Coatings Recent Development

10.22 Duro-Last

10.22.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

10.22.2 Duro-Last Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Duro-Last Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Duro-Last Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.22.5 Duro-Last Recent Development

10.23 Johns Manville

10.23.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.23.2 Johns Manville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Johns Manville Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Johns Manville Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.23.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.24 The Karnak Corporation

10.24.1 The Karnak Corporation Corporation Information

10.24.2 The Karnak Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 The Karnak Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 The Karnak Corporation Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.24.5 The Karnak Corporation Recent Development

10.25 SR Products

10.25.1 SR Products Corporation Information

10.25.2 SR Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 SR Products Roof Waterproofing Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 SR Products Roof Waterproofing Coating Products Offered

10.25.5 SR Products Recent Development

11 Roof Waterproofing Coating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Roof Waterproofing Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Roof Waterproofing Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.