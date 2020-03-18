Rising Production Scale Motivates Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market Growth in the Coming Years
The global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intuitive Surgical
Simulated Surgical Systems, LLC
Mimic Technologies
Simbionix
VirtaMed AG
Mazor Robotics
Verb Surgical
Auris Surgical Robotics
Medrobotics
Restoration Robotics
Virtual Incision
THINK Surgical
Medtech S.A
TransEnterix
Titan Medical
AVRA Medical Robotics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
DaVinci SI
DaVinci XI
Segment by Application
Hepatobiliary and pancreatic Surgery
Urology
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Thoracic Surgery
