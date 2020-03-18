According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global resorcinol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Also known as resorcin, resorcinol (C6H6O2) is a white crystalline phenolic compound that is obtained through the sulfonation of benzene. It is colorless; soluble in ether, alcohol and water; and widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of skin disorders and infections, such as acne, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, corns, calluses, and warts. Other than this, it is also utilized in the manufacturing of dyes, adhesives, pesticides, plastics, sanitary napkins and various types of consumer electronic equipment.

The burgeoning automotive industry, in confluence with the expanding application of resorcinol for the manufacturing of tires and conveyor belts, represents one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as resorcinol is resistant to solvents, saltwater, acids and oil; exhibits high chemical stability; and acts as a strong adhesive, it is employed in the construction industry across the globe. Furthermore, its usage as a raw material in the manufacturing of UV absorbers is also propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

1. Tire and Rubber Products

2. Wood Adhesives and Binders

3. UV Products and Dyes

4. Flame Retardants

5. Others

Breakup by Production Method:

1. Benzene Disulfonation

2. Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene

3. Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Automotive

2. Building and Construction

3. Healthcare

4. Electrical and Electronics

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Resorcinol Market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Akrochem Corporation, Aldon Corporation, Alfa Aesar, Amino-Chem Co. Ltd., Atul Ltd., Dynea AS, Euram Chemicals Ltd, Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals, Napp Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

