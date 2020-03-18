LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Residential Roofing market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Residential Roofing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Residential Roofing market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/660951/global-residential-roofing-market

Leading players of the global Residential Roofing market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Residential Roofing market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Residential Roofing market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Residential Roofing market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Residential Roofing Market Research Report: BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

Global Residential Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: Asphalt Shingles RoofingMetal RoofingOthers

Global Residential Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: ReroofingNew Construction Roofing

Each segment of the global Residential Roofing market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Residential Roofing market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Residential Roofing market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Residential Roofing market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Residential Roofing market?

• What will be the size of the global Residential Roofing market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Residential Roofing market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Residential Roofing market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Residential Roofing market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Residential Roofing market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Residential Roofing market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/660951/global-residential-roofing-market

Table of Contents

Global Residential Roofing Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Residential Roofing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Asphalt Shingles Roofing

1.4.3 Metal Roofing

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Residential Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Reroofing

1.5.3 New Construction Roofing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Residential Roofing Production

2.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Residential Roofing Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Residential Roofing Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Residential Roofing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Residential Roofing Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Residential Roofing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Residential Roofing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Residential Roofing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Residential Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Residential Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Residential Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Residential Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Residential Roofing Production by Regions

4.1 Global Residential Roofing Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Residential Roofing Production

4.2.2 United States Residential Roofing Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Residential Roofing Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Roofing Production

4.3.2 Europe Residential Roofing Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Residential Roofing Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Residential Roofing Production

4.4.2 China Residential Roofing Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Residential Roofing Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Residential Roofing Production

4.5.2 Japan Residential Roofing Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Residential Roofing Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Residential Roofing Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Residential Roofing Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Residential Roofing Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Residential Roofing Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Residential Roofing Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Residential Roofing Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue by Type

6.3 Residential Roofing Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Residential Roofing Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Residential Roofing Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.1.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Atlas Roofing

8.2.1 Atlas Roofing Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.2.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Johns Manville

8.3.1 Johns Manville Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.3.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Knauf Insulation

8.4.1 Knauf Insulation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.4.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Lapolla

8.5.1 Lapolla Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.5.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Bayer

8.6.1 Bayer Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.6.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Saint-Gobain

8.7.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.7.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Owens Corning

8.8.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.8.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 GAF Materials

8.9.1 GAF Materials Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.9.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sika Sarnafil

8.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Residential Roofing

8.10.4 Residential Roofing Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Rockwool Group

8.12 Royal Group

8.13 CertainTeed

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Residential Roofing Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Residential Roofing Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Residential Roofing Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Residential Roofing Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Residential Roofing Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Residential Roofing Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Residential Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Roofing Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Residential Roofing Upstream Market

11.1.1 Residential Roofing Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Residential Roofing Raw Material

11.1.3 Residential Roofing Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Residential Roofing Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Residential Roofing Distributors

11.5 Residential Roofing Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us: QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.