major players in the market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Electronic Art Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Linden Lab Inc., Activision Publishing Inc., Oculus VR, Avatar Reality Inc and Kaneva LLC among others.

The global market for virtual reality in gaming has been segmented as follows-

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market, by Component

Software

Hardware

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market, by Type of Gaming Console from Different Manufacturers

Microsoft Xbox

Apple Mac

Sony Play station

Personal computer

Nintendo Wii

Virtual Reality in Gaming Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

