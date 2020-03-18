LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Refining Catalysts market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Refining Catalysts Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Refining Catalysts market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Refining Catalysts market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Refining Catalysts market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Refining Catalysts market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Refining Catalysts market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Refining Catalysts Market Research Report: Albemarle Corporation, Axens, BASF, Chevron Corporation, Clariant AG, CRI/Criterion Inc., DuPont, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil Chemical, Haldor Topsoe, Honeywell International Inc., JGC C & C, Johnson Matthey, Sinopec, W.R. Grace & Co

Global Refining Catalysts Market Segmentation by Product: FCC CatalystsHydrotreating CatalystsHydrocracking CatalystsCatalytic Reforming Catalysts

Global Refining Catalysts Market Segmentation by Application: Oil RefineriesChemical IndustryOther

Each segment of the global Refining Catalysts market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Refining Catalysts market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Refining Catalysts market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Refining Catalysts market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Refining Catalysts market?

• What will be the size of the global Refining Catalysts market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Refining Catalysts market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Refining Catalysts market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Refining Catalysts market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Refining Catalysts market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Refining Catalysts market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Refining Catalysts Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Refining Catalysts Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Refining Catalysts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 FCC Catalysts

1.4.3 Hydrotreating Catalysts

1.4.4 Hydrocracking Catalysts

1.4.5 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Refining Catalysts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil Refineries

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Refining Catalysts Production

2.1.1 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Refining Catalysts Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Refining Catalysts Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Refining Catalysts Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Refining Catalysts Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Refining Catalysts Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Refining Catalysts Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Refining Catalysts Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Refining Catalysts Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Refining Catalysts Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Refining Catalysts Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Refining Catalysts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Refining Catalysts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Refining Catalysts Production by Regions

4.1 Global Refining Catalysts Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Refining Catalysts Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Refining Catalysts Production

4.2.2 United States Refining Catalysts Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Refining Catalysts Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Refining Catalysts Production

4.3.2 Europe Refining Catalysts Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Refining Catalysts Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Refining Catalysts Production

4.4.2 China Refining Catalysts Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Refining Catalysts Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Refining Catalysts Production

4.5.2 Japan Refining Catalysts Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Refining Catalysts Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Refining Catalysts Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Refining Catalysts Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Refining Catalysts Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Refining Catalysts Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Refining Catalysts Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Refining Catalysts Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Refining Catalysts Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Refining Catalysts Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Refining Catalysts Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Refining Catalysts Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue by Type

6.3 Refining Catalysts Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Refining Catalysts Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Refining Catalysts Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Refining Catalysts Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Albemarle Corporation

8.1.1 Albemarle Corporation Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.1.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Axens

8.2.1 Axens Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.2.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BASF

8.3.1 BASF Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.3.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Chevron Corporation

8.4.1 Chevron Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.4.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Clariant AG

8.5.1 Clariant AG Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.5.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 CRI/Criterion Inc.

8.6.1 CRI/Criterion Inc. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.6.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 DuPont

8.7.1 DuPont Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.7.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Evonik Industries

8.8.1 Evonik Industries Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.8.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 ExxonMobil Chemical

8.9.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.9.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Haldor Topsoe

8.10.1 Haldor Topsoe Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Refining Catalysts

8.10.4 Refining Catalysts Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Honeywell International Inc.

8.12 JGC C & C

8.13 Johnson Matthey

8.14 Sinopec

8.15 W.R. Grace & Co

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Refining Catalysts Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Refining Catalysts Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Refining Catalysts Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Refining Catalysts Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Refining Catalysts Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Refining Catalysts Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Refining Catalysts Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Refining Catalysts Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Refining Catalysts Upstream Market

11.1.1 Refining Catalysts Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Refining Catalysts Raw Material

11.1.3 Refining Catalysts Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Refining Catalysts Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Refining Catalysts Distributors

11.5 Refining Catalysts Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

