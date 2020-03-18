LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Plastic Containers market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Plastic Containers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Plastic Containers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Plastic Containers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plastic Containers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plastic Containers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plastic Containers market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Containers Market Research Report: Plastipak Holdings, Sonoco Products, Linpac, Alpha Packaging Holdings, AMCOR, Bemis, CKS Packaging, Constar International, Huhtamaki Oyj, Letica, Berry Plastics, RPC, Silgan Holdings, Coveris, DS Smith

Global Plastic Containers Market Segmentation by Product: Polyethylene TerephthalateHigh Density PolyethylenePolyvinyl ChlorideLow Density PolyethylenePolypropylenePolystyreneOther Resins

Global Plastic Containers Market Segmentation by Application: Food & BeveragesCosmetics & Personal CarePharmaceuticalsPrinting & StationaryElectronicsOther

Each segment of the global Plastic Containers market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Plastic Containers market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Plastic Containers market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Plastic Containers market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Plastic Containers market?

• What will be the size of the global Plastic Containers market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Plastic Containers market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Plastic Containers market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Plastic Containers market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Plastic Containers market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Plastic Containers market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Plastic Containers Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Containers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.4.3 High Density Polyethylene

1.4.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.4.5 Low Density Polyethylene

1.4.6 Polypropylene

1.4.7 Polystyrene

1.4.8 Other Resins

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Printing & Stationary

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Containers Production

2.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Plastic Containers Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Plastic Containers Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Plastic Containers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Plastic Containers Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Plastic Containers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plastic Containers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Plastic Containers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Plastic Containers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plastic Containers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Plastic Containers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Plastic Containers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plastic Containers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Containers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Plastic Containers Production

4.2.2 United States Plastic Containers Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Plastic Containers Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastic Containers Production

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Containers Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Plastic Containers Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Plastic Containers Production

4.4.2 China Plastic Containers Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Plastic Containers Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Plastic Containers Production

4.5.2 Japan Plastic Containers Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Plastic Containers Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Plastic Containers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Plastic Containers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Plastic Containers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Plastic Containers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Plastic Containers Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Plastic Containers Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue by Type

6.3 Plastic Containers Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Plastic Containers Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Plastipak Holdings

8.1.1 Plastipak Holdings Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.1.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sonoco Products

8.2.1 Sonoco Products Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.2.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Linpac

8.3.1 Linpac Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.3.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Alpha Packaging Holdings

8.4.1 Alpha Packaging Holdings Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.4.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 AMCOR

8.5.1 AMCOR Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.5.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Bemis

8.6.1 Bemis Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.6.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 CKS Packaging

8.7.1 CKS Packaging Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.7.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Constar International

8.8.1 Constar International Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.8.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

8.9.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.9.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Letica

8.10.1 Letica Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Containers

8.10.4 Plastic Containers Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Berry Plastics

8.12 RPC

8.13 Silgan Holdings

8.14 Coveris

8.15 DS Smith

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Plastic Containers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Plastic Containers Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Plastic Containers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Plastic Containers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Plastic Containers Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Plastic Containers Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Plastic Containers Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Containers Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Plastic Containers Upstream Market

11.1.1 Plastic Containers Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Plastic Containers Raw Material

11.1.3 Plastic Containers Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Plastic Containers Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Plastic Containers Distributors

11.5 Plastic Containers Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

