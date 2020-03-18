Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Report, Growth Forecast, Industry Statistics Till 2026|McWane, Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated, Alcoa Incorporated
LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
Leading players of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Research Report: McWane, Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated, Alcoa Incorporated, American Cast Iron Pipe, AMSTED Industries, Can Clay, CONTECH Engineered Solutions, Cretex Companies, Atkore International Holdings, Pipelife Jet Stream, United States Pipe, Foundry Company, JM Eagle, Dura-Line
Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Segmentation by Product: PVCHDPEFiberglassABSCPVC
Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction IndustryElectrical and Electronics IndustryChemical and Petroleum Industry
Each segment of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.
Questions Answered by the Report:
• Which are the dominant players of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market?
• What will be the size of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market in the coming years?
• Which segment will lead the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market?
• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market?
Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Plastic & Competitive Pipe market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.
Table of Contents
Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 PVC
1.4.3 HDPE
1.4.4 Fiberglass
1.4.5 ABS
1.4.6 CPVC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building and Construction Industry
1.5.3 Electrical and Electronics Industry
1.5.4 Chemical and Petroleum Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production
2.1.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Plastic & Competitive Pipe Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production by Regions
4.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production
4.2.2 United States Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Plastic & Competitive Pipe Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production
4.3.2 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production
4.4.2 China Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Plastic & Competitive Pipe Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production
4.5.2 Japan Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Plastic & Competitive Pipe Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue by Type
6.3 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 McWane
8.1.1 McWane Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.1.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated
8.2.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Incorporated Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.2.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Alcoa Incorporated
8.3.1 Alcoa Incorporated Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.3.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 American Cast Iron Pipe
8.4.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.4.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 AMSTED Industries
8.5.1 AMSTED Industries Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.5.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Can Clay
8.6.1 Can Clay Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.6.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 CONTECH Engineered Solutions
8.7.1 CONTECH Engineered Solutions Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.7.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Cretex Companies
8.8.1 Cretex Companies Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.8.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Atkore International Holdings
8.9.1 Atkore International Holdings Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.9.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Pipelife Jet Stream
8.10.1 Pipelife Jet Stream Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic & Competitive Pipe
8.10.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 United States Pipe
8.12 Foundry Company
8.13 JM Eagle
8.14 Dura-Line
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Plastic & Competitive Pipe Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic & Competitive Pipe Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Plastic & Competitive Pipe Upstream Market
11.1.1 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Plastic & Competitive Pipe Raw Material
11.1.3 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Distributors
11.5 Plastic & Competitive Pipe Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
