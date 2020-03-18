According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 46.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 68.1 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6.5% during the next five year. Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to wearable equipment and gear that are utilized to protect users from potential worksite hazards. These hazards can result from contact with physical, chemical, electrical, mechanical and radioactive substances, especially at labor-oriented industries, such as construction, oil and gas, and healthcare. These pieces of safety equipment may include safety glasses, gloves, puncture-resistant safety boots, earplugs, respirators and full bodysuits.

The global market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and the increasing incidences of occupational injuries. Numerous industry verticals face frequent cases of occupational hazards and fatal accidents, which has impelled the demand for personal protective equipment. Growing awareness regarding the importance of personal and occupational safety among the workers as well as employers has also provided an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, governments of several countries have mandated the use of protective equipment across various sectors to ensure the safety of the workers, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the introduction of smart wearables with sensors to identify the presence of hazardous elements in a worksite is also expected to spur the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Equipment Type:

1. Head, Eye and Face Protection

2. Hearing Protection

3. Protective Clothing

4. Respiratory Protection

5. Protective Footwear

6. Fall Protection

7. Hand Protection

8. Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Manufacturing

2. Construction

3. Oil and Gas

4. Healthcare

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Personal protective equipment market. Some of the major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., 3M Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, Radians, Inc., COFRA Holding AG, Avon Rubber P.L.C., Uvex Safety Group, National Safety Apparel, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

