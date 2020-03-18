Packaging Machinery Market Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. Increasing demand for packaged food products, and the rising number of food service restaurants and online food delivery channels have led to a buoyant need for high-quality packaging in the food and beverage industry. Also, several technological advancements have resulted in the development of enhanced equipment for the packaging industry, such as mobile robotic arms and platforms, which are extensively used in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of consumers has led to an increasing need for convenient packaging solutions. Further, in response to the diverse needs of various end-use sectors, manufacturers in the packaging machinery industry are developing innovative and customized machines that can perform product-specific functions.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-machinery-market/requestsample
Packaging machines are devices which are used for packaging various products, such as food products, beverages, electronic components and consumer goods. Packaging provides protection to the product against microbiological spoilage, breaking, moisture, dust, temperature changes, thereby extending its shelf-life. Moreover, packaging enhances the visual aesthetics of the product and becomes an effective tool for crucial marketing and communication.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaging-machinery-market
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Machine Type:
• Filling Machines
• FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines
• Cartoning Machines
• Palletizing Machines
• Labeling Machines
• Wrapping Machines
• Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• General Packaging
• Modified Atmosphere Packaging
• Vacuum Packaging
Breakup by End-Use:
• Food
• Beverages
• Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
• Chemicals
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global packaging machinery market. Some of the major players in the market are Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works,Krones, Robert Bosch GmbH, Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, B&H Labelling Systems, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, Harland Machine Systems Ltd., etc.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Competitive Structure
• Profiles of Key Players
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis - March 18, 2020
- High Density Polyethylene Market Size, Share, Application, Product, Price and Forecast to 2020-25 - March 18, 2020
- CAGR 10% | Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025 - March 18, 2020