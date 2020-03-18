According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024. Increasing demand for packaged food products, and the rising number of food service restaurants and online food delivery channels have led to a buoyant need for high-quality packaging in the food and beverage industry. Also, several technological advancements have resulted in the development of enhanced equipment for the packaging industry, such as mobile robotic arms and platforms, which are extensively used in the e-commerce sector. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of consumers has led to an increasing need for convenient packaging solutions. Further, in response to the diverse needs of various end-use sectors, manufacturers in the packaging machinery industry are developing innovative and customized machines that can perform product-specific functions.

Packaging machines are devices which are used for packaging various products, such as food products, beverages, electronic components and consumer goods. Packaging provides protection to the product against microbiological spoilage, breaking, moisture, dust, temperature changes, thereby extending its shelf-life. Moreover, packaging enhances the visual aesthetics of the product and becomes an effective tool for crucial marketing and communication.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Machine Type:

• Filling Machines

• FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines

• Cartoning Machines

• Palletizing Machines

• Labeling Machines

• Wrapping Machines

• Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• General Packaging

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging

• Vacuum Packaging

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

• Chemicals

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global packaging machinery market. Some of the major players in the market are Barry-Wehmiller Companies, GEA Group, Illinois Tool Works,Krones, Robert Bosch GmbH, Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, B&H Labelling Systems, Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, Harland Machine Systems Ltd., etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

