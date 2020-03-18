Organic pesticides Market Analysis, Key Development, Industry Overview and Forecasts Till 2023
The global Organic pesticides market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Organic pesticides market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Organic pesticides market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Organic pesticides market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Organic pesticides market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Organic pesticides market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Organic pesticides market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mark Organics
Bayer Cropscience
Sikko Industries
Parry America
Monsanto
Arysta LifeScience
Andermatt Biocontrol Ag
DuPont
Dow AgroSciences
Certis USA
Bioworks
Stoller
Syngenta
ADAMA
BASF
Nufarm
Futureco Bioscience
Valent BioSciences
Koppert
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product
Natural
Synthetic
By Crop Type
Permanent
Arable
Segment by Application
Seed Treatment
On Farm
After Harvest
