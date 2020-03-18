The Medical industry provides major share in Nitrous oxide market owing to its anesthetic and therapeutic properties. It is also used in small procedures like dressing of burns, debridement and wound suturing. In dental treatments it is used during tooth extraction procedures and it is used as a refrigerant in laparoscopy and cryosurgery.

Nitrous oxide or laughing gas is a colorless and non-flammable gas with a little bit sweet odor, which is widely used for various medical and non-medical applications. The use of nitrous oxide in the medical sector have a minimal impact on the environment.

Growing demand among industries like automotive, electronics, and food and beverages are other contributing factors towards market growth. In medical industry, nitrous oxide is used in as an anesthetic and analgesic during surgical procedures.

Nitrous oxide is primarily used as an inhalation anesthetic product in medicines. Administration of this product is mainly accompanied by simultaneous administration of a volatile agent such as ethrane, halothane, etc. However, strict rules and regulations over the possession, transportation, and usage are posing a challenge to the growth of the market. Usage of medical gases and their associated equipment is regulated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These guidelines reveal practices and procedures for compressed medical gas fillers, including home respiratory services. Manufacturers are compelled to comply with rules and guidelines laid down for the manufacturing and marketing of medical gases.

Nitrous oxide is widely used in automotive engines to increase the efficiency. It is one of the simplest ways to provide a significant horsepower boost to any gasoline engine. When nitrous oxide is injected into an engine, its molecules break down and release oxygen during combustion to allow the engine to produce more power.

The global market is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. In 2016, North America was the largest market for nitrous oxide due to high prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, surging demand from Asia Pacific is anticipated to support the growth of the overall market.

Nitrous oxide market is segmented based on application type and regional segments. Application type is segmented as medical, automobiles, semiconductors, food and beverages. Based on region the nitrous oxide market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. North America contributes to maximum of market share owing to increased number of chronic disease like type 2 diabetes, stroke, cancer, heart diseases and similar health threats. The sedentary lifestyle across globe has led to many people suffering from chronic illness and resultant growth in Nitrous oxide market.

Some key players in global nitrous oxide market size are Praxair Technology, Inc.; Oxygen & Argon Works Ltd.; The Linde Group; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.; SOL Spa; Merck KGaA; Air Liquide; Airgas, Inc.; and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. are some of the key players engaged in extensive R&D and production of nitrous oxide. Moreover, Promas Engineers Pvt. Ltd., SS Gas Lab Asia, KVK Corporation, and Carbide and Chemicals and many others.

Segments:

The various segments of Nitrous oxide market are,

Application:

Medical

Automobiles

Semiconductors

Food and Beverages

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

