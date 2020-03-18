Analysis of the Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market

The presented global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market into different market segments such as:

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

