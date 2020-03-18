According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global mobile mapping market has witnessed robust growth during 2013-2018. Mobile mapping refers to the process through which geospatial information is obtained by integrating various navigation and remote sensing technologies on a moving platform. This technology enables users to record, measure, visualize and understand environments using sophisticated, high-resolution 360° optical camera systems. Today, the technology is used for mapping inaccessible areas, providing real-time information of vehicles to users and improving safety in power infrastructure and plants around the world.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-mapping-market/requestsample

Global Mobile Mapping Market Trends:

Mobile mapping is a cost-effective technology that helps in collecting highly accurate and dense data more quickly and efficiently than static scanning. Along with this, due to the escalating use of telecommunication networks and the increasing availability of low-cost and portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more dynamic and pervasive. This has prompted the development of advanced mapping technologies, like light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, which is utilized for studying natural and built environments with more precision and flexibility. This technology can be employed in a number of project data requirements, such as for providing a dense geospatial dataset as a 3D virtual world that can be explored from a variety of viewpoints. Besides, with the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics and internet services, consumers across the globe are increasingly preferring smartphones equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) to navigate roadways while traveling. As a result, the demand for mobile mapping technology is expected to increase in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-mapping-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

Based on the component, the market has been segmented as hardware, software and services.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. 3D Mapping

2. Licensing

3. Indoor Mapping

4. Location Based Services

5. Location Based Search

On the basis of the type, the market has been categorized into 3D mapping, licensing, indoor mapping, location-based services and location-based search.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Imaging Services

2. Aerial Mobile Mapping

3. Emergency Response

4. Internet Application

5. Facility Management

6. Satellite

The market has been segmented based on the application into imaging services, aerial mobile mapping, emergency response planning, internet application, facility management and satellite.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Government

2. Oil and Gas

3. Mining

4. Military

5. Others

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into government, oil and gas, mining, military and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Google LLC, Tele Atlas Survey BV, NAVTEQ Corporation, Leica Geosystems AG, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, NovAtel, Inc., Javad GNSS, Inc., Optech, LLC, Mitsubishi Corporation, Immersive Media Company, MapJack, National Opinion Research Center (NORC), CycloMedia Technology BV and EveryScape, Inc.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group