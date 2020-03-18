The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service market as per product, application, and region.

key segments in the global MFT software and service market, viz. banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, and others (government, energy & utility, and marketing & advertising). BFSI segment is however predicted to spearhead the market in terms of revenue share by 2025 end. This dominance is attributed to high data sensitivity and vulnerability to security breaches.

North America Continues to Lead Globally, Followed by Western Europe

Geographically, the global managed file transfer software and service market is classified into seven key regional markets, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to continue dominance through to 2025 with over 40% market share, owing to rising investments in MFT solutions by a number of businesses seeking improved business process integration. Western Europe is estimated to be the second largest market with nearly 28% share by 2025 end. Asia Pacific will however emerge as the fastest growing market at a robust CAGR over 2016-2025, followed by Latin America. These two developing markets are identified to be the key determinants of the market growth in near future

Key Players Focus More on Alliance with Regional Companies

Some of the major companies competing in the global MFT software and service market landscape, include IBM Corporation, Aspera (an IBM company), Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Accellion, The Axway Inc., TIBCO, Software AG, GlobalSCAPE Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Hightail, Signiant Inc., Micro Focus (Attachmate), SWIFT, Saison Information Systems, Primeur, Attunity (RepliWeb), FileCatalyst, and Data Expedition. Key players are concentrating on novel and custom product development, and acquisitions of regional players.

